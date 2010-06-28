Seeding Spies

The Russian government was planting agents in the United States. Without asking them to spy on much.



www.nytimes.com/2010/06/29/world/europe/...



The agents did a fair amount of routine public information gathering, and a little traditional "spying" of secret information.



But their main goal was to familiarize themselves with the United States, get themselves established as "Americans," and start to identify which Americans would be most helpful to Russia. Then when things heated up, they could recruit Americans to give them information or entree into policymaking circles.



These agents worked in pairs. Playing "house" like man and wife. Even having children together under false names, to further establish their "bona fides."



The scary part is not that the people were spying, but that they were being PREPARED to spy. In the eastern world (of which Russia is basically a part), people think in terms of DECADES.



Fortunately, the FBI had been on the case for seven years, allowed it to fester, and the shut it down just as it might have been brought to fruition. Over the years, the FBI has caught a number of such spies. Someone gets careless, slips up, and gets caught. This person is "turned" and induced to betray fellow participants. Kind of like dealing with a can of worms.



The Cold War still lasts.



