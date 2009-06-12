HMOs Are the Preferred Option to Government Health Programs.

HMOs are nasty organizations to deal with. They are cost conscious. They are arbitrary in their choices of permitted health care. They will even delay decisions in order to await developments; meaning that the patient's condition could worsen in the meantime.

For all that, they have the merit of utiltizing of something approaching the market mechanism The health plans of a pro Obama Congress won't. They are a throwback to failed Medicare and Medicaid programs of the 1960s. There will be a community.rate for insurance among "classes" of people; e.g. all people of the same age, geographical location, etc., regardless of individual circumstances. It would be a situation of "one size fits all."

The dirty secrets of health care are that some people are healthier than others (even of the same age, social status, etc.), and that some people can afford more health care than others. Or put another way, it costs some people more to achieve a given level of health than others.

No government can change that. What they can, unfortunately produce, is a situation where the same amount is spent on everyone for health care. Then you have rich, healthy people subsidizing poor, unhealthy people.

To a very limited extent, the last may be a good thing. Health care should be "guaranteed" up to a certain level, based on the ability of the taxpayer to pay. Basically, we don't want someone to get sick or die of his/her condition can be taken care of relatively cheaply. A healthy person is a productive person, and a little prevention can go a long way, even for society. This is just as in the case of a car tune up, which not only helps the one car, but makes highways safer for society as a whole.

Above that critical point, health care should be allocated based on ability to pay. If a life or death choice involves millions, or even hundreds of thousands (as opposed to thousands) of dollars, then "ability to pay" OUGHT to be a factor in determining outcomes.That's becasue the amounts involved can take care of most people for a lifetime. A half a million dollars to proflong one person's life for a single year, might suffice to support another person for most of their life.

Government programs tend not to take this into account. Or if they do, they deprive a wealthy person of the ability to buy a longer life from their own funds.