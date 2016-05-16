Gold Speculation At All-Time High, But Gold Price Remains Below 2015 High

This article was provided by Jack Chan for The Gold Report.

Technical analyst Jack Chan reports that although gold speculation is at an all-time high, the gold price has not followed suit.

Speculation in gold remains at an all-time high this week. Despite the new record on speculation, gold remains below the 2015 high of 1306.

A strengthening dollar is not friendly to the metals.

From a long-term perspective, nothing has changed as the dollar remains in a 15-month consolidation, currently bouncing from support.

Jack Chan is the editor of Simply Profits at simplyprofits.org, established in 2006. Chan bought his first mining stock, Hoko Exploration, in 1979, and has been active in the markets for the past 37 years. Technical analysis has helped him filter out the noise and focus on the when, and leave the why to the fundamental analysts. His proprietary trading models have enabled him to identify the NASDAQ top in 2000, the new gold bull market in 2001, the stock market top in 2007, and the U.S. dollar bottom in 2011.

