China's 5 Year Treasury Up By 10 Bps, Largest Intraday Move Since March 2014

SHANGHAI: China's five year treasury benchmark compiled by Reuters was up 10 basis points mid morning on Friday, in the largest intraday move since March 2014.

By late morning, the five year treasury was trading at 3.29 per cent.

The large move follows a week in which three Chinese provinces issued a total of 76 billion yuan ($12.25 billion) of new municipal debt and two other provinces announced further auctions for next week.

Analysts have raised concerns that the large new increment of provincial debt coming online could push up medium term bond yields.