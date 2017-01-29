On The Value Of Flowing Barrels/mmcf

This is my second post in a series in which I want to clarify for myself issues involving the valuation of oil & gas producers.

Let us start with what is the most important single fact to realize about a traditional oil and gas well: that almost as soon as it is brought into production it will reach peak production and begin to decline. The rate of decline depends on a wide variety of factors, but it is inevitable and (roughly) predictable, leading to a library of model decline curves against which individual wells are compared. No single well will match any decline model perfectly, and so oil & gas companies so often produce pleasant (or unpleasant) surprises to investors.

Here is one such model curve, based on one which you can find on slide 16 of the Jan-2017 investor presentation of Storm Resources, a Canadian junior active in the Montney in Northern British Columbia.

A key feature to be understood here is that while the production is indeed declining, the rate of decline is slowing, which is a little easier to shown by charting the well's cumulative production.

The chart nicely demonstrates why this is called a 7.0 Bcf curve: it is because over its projected 20 year life, this well is expected to produce 7 billion cubic feet of gas.

Along with this projected production comes an implied value. A real valuation exercise requires more information: drilling and completion costs, interest rates for borrowed money, depreciation, a strip of prices. Leaving all those variable aside, and arbritarily setting the price at its current AECO rate of $2.50, gives this chart, which presents a good proxy of how this metric will evolve over an individual well's lifetime:

This chart is, of course, unrealistic in many ways - not least in its use of a single price over its artificially defined production life. Nevertheless, it highlights one important thing about using flowing mcfs of gas or barrels of oil as a valuation metric: one has to pay attention to the age of the projection. In the first few years of a new well, a valuation by flowing mcfs (or barrels) will be rising quickly.

Some might find this counter-intuitive. On reflection, however, this makes perfect sense. Although the production of a new well falls quickly, depending on the formation by as much as 50% within the first year, the long-term value of the well falls less quickly. The result is that the price-per-flowing-mcf rises and then levels off as the production declines moderate.

One final point, which links this post to my earlier post, is that one should avoid using flowing-boes as a valuation metric, given the wide differences in a value a boe could have depending on its makeup.