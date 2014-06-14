Interesting Week Away

It was interesting to return from a week vacation and reflect upon the market's reaction to the newsflow that occurred. All the various indexes were down a little:
- DOW down 0.88%
- S&P down 0.67%
- NASD down 0.25%
The market seemed to be pretty focused on geopolitical issues that crowded the headlines.
- Eric Cantor lost his primary election to David Brat. Mr Cantor then decided to step down from his role as the Majority Leader of the House as of 7/31. His defeat hurt Boeing (NYSE:BA) specifically while likely ensuring the defeat of a proposed offshore tax repatriation holiday that he was advocating. This could have been a boost to the US economy and provided an opportunity for greater stock buybacks and dividends. Mr Cantor's defeat also suggests that Republican politicians will be hard-pressed to vote against other tea party platform issues.
- President Obama signed an executive order limiting student loan payments to 10% of pay. This brought increased focus on a proposal in Congress to force institutions to refinance student loans that are currently not eligible, reducing interest cost. This bill is not expected to pass but is considered a political ploy to create talking points during the midterm elections this November.
- CrowdStrike released a report identifying a more significant cyber security threat pointing to a military unit of the Chinese government. This will likely lead to further attempts by the US to address the issues and China retaliations which will be focused on technology companies such as IBM and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that are operating within their market. Interesting that late in the week, Telecommunication Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:TSYS) posted a new job at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti Africa. This camp is a Navy post used for anti-terrorism and intelligence activities. Activity here could also be related to the next item.
- A surge in hostilities occurred in Iraq. This has the potential to become a significant issue. Last week this had the greatest impact on energy as markets anticipated a disruption to the flow of oil out of this region. Crude oil increased 4.1% during the week with many energy stocks rallying on the prospect. Airline stocks on the other had sold off on the prospect of higher operating costs. Saturday news on Ukraine included a report that 49 were killed by pro-Russian insurgents in a bomb attack. Next week could see a continuation in this market reaction as well as a potential rally in defense stocks as incremental revenue awards are anticipated.
- World Bank dropped the global growth forecast for 2014 from 3.2% to 2.8%.
- The University of Michigan consumer confidence report showed a modest decline to 81.2 versus consensus of 83.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) raised guidance for both revenue and margins in response to improved PC outlook. Numerous companies rallied on the news including semiconductors, Microsoft and Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPQ).
- M&A activity included Merck (NYSE:MRK) buying hepatitis C company Identix (IDIX.O) and Priceline (PCLN) buying Open Table (NASDAQ:OPEN). These deals sparked a rally in small biotechnology and numerous internet companies.
Just another week or the beginning of a selloff? No idea here. Just staying invested and keeping an eye on things.
Disclosure: The author is long BA, HPQ, MSFT, TSYS.