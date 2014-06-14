Interesting Week Away

It was interesting to return from a week vacation and reflect upon the market's reaction to the newsflow that occurred. All the various indexes were down a little:

DOW down 0.88%

S&P down 0.67%

NASD down 0.25%

The market seemed to be pretty focused on geopolitical issues that crowded the headlines.

Eric Cantor lost his primary election to David Brat. Mr Cantor then decided to step down from his role as the Majority Leader of the House as of 7/31. His defeat hurt Boeing (NYSE: BA

President Obama signed an executive order limiting student loan payments to 10% of pay. This brought increased focus on a proposal in Congress to force institutions to refinance student loans that are currently not eligible, reducing interest cost. This bill is not expected to pass but is considered a political ploy to create talking points during the midterm elections this November.

CrowdStrike released a report identifying a more significant cyber security threat pointing to a military unit of the Chinese government. This will likely lead to further attempts by the US to address the issues and China retaliations which will be focused on technology companies such as IBM and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT (NASDAQ: TSYS

A surge in hostilities occurred in Iraq. This has the potential to become a significant issue. Last week this had the greatest impact on energy as markets anticipated a disruption to the flow of oil out of this region. Crude oil increased 4.1% during the week with many energy stocks rallying on the prospect. Airline stocks on the other had sold off on the prospect of higher operating costs. Saturday news on Ukraine included a report that 49 were killed by pro-Russian insurgents in a bomb attack. Next week could see a continuation in this market reaction as well as a potential rally in defense stocks as incremental revenue awards are anticipated.

World Bank dropped the global growth forecast for 2014 from 3.2% to 2.8%.

The University of Michigan consumer confidence report showed a modest decline to 81.2 versus consensus of 83.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC (NYSE: HPQ

M&A activity included Merck (NYSE: MRK (NASDAQ: OPEN

Just another week or the beginning of a selloff? No idea here. Just staying invested and keeping an eye on things.

Disclosure: The author is long BA, HPQ, MSFT, TSYS.