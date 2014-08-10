Sequenom: Forums To Consider

Marty Chilberg is a seasoned financial professional with over 30 years of C-Suite, board, consulting and advisory experience. He began his career as a certified public accountant (CPA). He moved to Silicon Valley in 1981 to begin his career in the software industry, working for Atari, Daisy Systems, Symantec and Visio. He took Symantec and Visio through their initial public offerings as their Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. The past ten years have been focused on emerging macro investing themes including Cloud and Genomic Medicines.

The Yahoo message board for SQNM is a mess with bots making any conversation impossible. Two alternative boards have cropped up in it's place:

Google Groups-primary chat or conversational message board

Bridge and Tunnel-New forum just started to share research and upload files.

Disclosure: The author is long SQNM.

