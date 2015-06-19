Analyst Notes June 18, 2015: $ORCL $HCN $BMRN $TAP

Morningstar Analyst Notes. Full report available with subscription

For a second straight quarter, Oracle's ORCL results were affected by currency headwinds, though the fundamentals of the underlying business are demonstrating resilience, even as new customers are favoring cloud products over on-premises solutions. We are sticking with our wide economic moat rating, though we expect to lower our fair value estimate modestly to $44 to account for softer near-term revenue and profit expectations. The shares appear fairly valued at current levels. For the fiscal fourth quarter, total revenue rose 3% on a constant currency basis (down 5% including currency effects). Revenue from new software licenses declined more than 10% on a constant currency basis versus the prior-year period, although we believe demand for cloud applications and platforms (growing 35% on a constant currency basis) demonstrate that Oracle is still successfully acquiring new customers. Although a greater mix of ratable cloud revenue is likely to weigh on GAAP revenue growth, Oracle should maintain fairly stable maintenance and support revenue (up 8% on a constant currency basis) in the intermediate term as transitions to the cloud for Oracle's existing on-premises customer base are materializing slowly. Still, it appears Oracle is succeeding in landing brand-new customers with its cloud offerings, evidenced by its more than 1,200 cloud customer additions in the quarter.

Rick Summer, CFA, CPA

We view Health Care REIT's HCN purchase of Regal Lifestyle Communities, a Canadian corporation with 23 senior housing facilities, as value-neutral to our analysis. We're maintaining our $80 fair value estimate and narrow moat rating for Health Care REIT. This acquisition is in keeping with Health Care REIT's strategy, which lately has resulted in an expanded importance of senior housing assets acquired under the RIDEA (operating) structure. Across the h ealth-care property landscape, pricing tends to be most aggressive for these operating senior housing assets, and Health Care REIT expects its initial cash yield on this acquisition to be 6.1%. We think this is a decent price for Health Care REIT, given the mid-single-digit NOI growth Health Care REIT has been able to achieve on similar deals in the past. Health Care REIT is acquiring these assets with its joint-venture partner Revera, with Health Care REIT's share of the $623 million (CAD 766 million) purchase price coming to roughly $467 million. This type of transaction also highlights one of the tenets of our industry thesis for the health-care REITs generally. For the entire note, click here.

Todd Lukasik, CFA

Following positive data for BioMarin's BMRN achondroplasia therapy vosoritide (BMN 111), we're raising our fair value estimate for the firm from $126 to $149. We became more comfortable with the potential of vosoritide following a review at the firm's R&D day in December 2014, and previously assigned the drug a 40% probability of approval. Now that we have evidence of normalized growth rates and solid safety at the highest tested dose so far, we're increasing our probability of approval to 70%, and we now think the drug could easily surpass peak sales of $1 billion. If discussions with the FDA go smoothly and BioMarin rapidly enrolls the Phase III study, we think the drug could get to market by the end of 2017. Despite the fact that BioMarin is still unprofitable, we're increasingly confident in its expanding narrow moat and diverse portfolio and pipeline, and we still expect the firm to achieve sustainable profitability in 2017. BioMarin's pipeline is growing in number, and in market potential. BioMarin filed for FDA approval of Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug drisapersen in April, and drisapersen's approval (which we expect in late 2015) and subsequent approval of midstage pipeline candidates (such as vosoritide and Batten disease drug BMN 190) still allow for profitability in 2017. Key data from BMN 190 is expected later this year, and the severity of Batten disease could allow this drug to reach the market in 2016. For the entire note, click here.

Karen Andersen, CFA

We're maintaining our $61 fair value estimate for Molson Coors TAP following the firm's analyst day. We still expect the near term to remain challenging, stemming from further pressure in the mainstream beer segment in the U.S. and Canada, resulting slower price/mix benefits, and currency-translation headwinds. That said, we came away encouraged by the internal improvement ongoing at the company, driven by its ROIC versus cost-of-capital focus (known internally as its Profit After Capital Charge, or PACC, model), and we think this strategy will lead to further cost savings and brand support through innovation, marketing, and sales personnel. While we believe shares look overvalued at present, we think Molson Coors' narrow economic moat is intac t. Management reiterated its challenges in its core North American market (Canada and the firm's 42% interest in MillerCoors made up nearly 80% of pre-corporate expense operating income in 2014), both from large brewers (such as SABMiller launching Miller Lite for the first time in Canada, following Molson Coors' loss of the Miller import brands) and from smaller craft players. This has led to slowing pricing, particularly in the U.S., where craft brews hold a larger share of the market than in Canada. Molson Coors is fighting back; for instance, the company's Blue Moon would now be the largest craft beer in the U.S. if it were independent, and the firm has increased its advertising expense as a percentage of sales the past two years. For the entire note, click here.

Adam Fleck, CFA