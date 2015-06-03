An Open Letter To Dangdang.com’s CEO, Mr. Gouqing Li

Dear Mr. Li

Thank you for your valuable time and please excuse me for writing this open letter to you. As a shareholder of Dangdang, I feel an open letter is imminent after the latest Dangdang's earning report and the plunge of Dangdang's share price.

Is Dangdang still undervalued? Of course it is. With a 30% YOY revenue growth, Dangdang's price to sale ratio is extremely low at 0.54. To compare, other Chinese e-commence companies have much higher price to sale ratios: JD.com has a ratio of 2.22, Vipshop is 3.24, and Jumei is 4.49. Even compared with Amazon, who has a ratio of 2.17, Dangdang is extremely undervalued. Is Dangdang still a good investment? Well, it is a little bit hard to say with all the "surprises" you gave to the shareholders recently. In my point of view, what Dangdang lacks is not the "vision", but proper executions.

To be totally clear, this letter is in no way intended as a criticism of you as CEO of Dangdang. It is rather a way to communicate with you on some suggestions that potentially unlock Dangdang's shareholder's value.

Here are my suggestions:

1. Repairing relationship with Wall Street. Dangdang seems not having enough communication with Wall Street. Look at what happened when Dangdang postponed the earning report on March without giving specific reason. If Dangdang would communicate with analysts about the strategic shift to "spending for the future" before the latest earning report, investors would not be caught off guard and ran for the "sell" button. It would be much better if the shareholders can see your care of them and more communication with Wall Street.

2. Getting strategic investment from Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (BAT). BAT are so dominant in China that every internet company has to rely on them. JD, 58, Momo and Qunar all expanded rapidly after BAT's investment. I would highly suggest collaborating with Tencent if they are interested in buying a large stake of Dangdang.

3. Spinning off some of Dangdang's non-core assets. Dangdang's core assets are book and digital reading, which have a dominant market share. Dangdang Merchandise, Cloth and Flash sale are growing but nowhere near the growth rate of JD and Vipshop. How about selling these non-core assets and only focusing on the core assets, which are also your expertise. JD, Vipshop and even BAT would certainly love to bid on your non-core assets.

4. Taking Dangdang private. Dangdang's share price is so undervalued that it is only 1.4% of JD, 4.8% of Vipshop, and 22% of Jumei, not to mention the crazy valuation of the Chinese A share. Many Chinese companies listed in US like Giant Interactive and jiayuan.com have taken or are taking the steps of going private. It is probably shareholder's best interest if Dangdang can finish its strategic transition while it is private. And you will not be bothered by Wall Street.

Above are a few of my opinions for your consideration. I strongly believe Dangdang would become a great investment if two of these suggestions can be materialized given Dangdang's underpriced share price. If all four of them can be achieved, even Carl Icahn would hug Bill Ackman and scream "no-brainer" on TV.

Thank you for your valuable time and consideration, I am looking forward to meeting with you.

Sincerely,

Peter Li

Founder and CEO

Oaktree International Capital Investment

peterlioaktreecapital@gmail.com