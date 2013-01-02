Dan Benton's Andor Capital Management Is Climbing Back To The Top With Top Technology Picks

Hedge fund titan Dan Benton returned to the hedge fund scene in 2011 when he re-opened Andor Capital Management. In late 2012, Andor Capital returned to the upper echelon of hedge fund firms as it again nears the $1 billion asset mark.

The technology focused hedge fund reported equity assets of $911million at the end of the third quarter of 2012, up from just $342 million at the end of the second quarter. Andor Capital's asset gains were enough the propel the hedge fund to #193 on HedgeTracker's Top 200 Hedge Fund List

Dan Benton originally founded Andor Capital Management in 2011 after he left Pequot Capital Management, a firm he had co-founded with Arthur Samberg. As of 6/30/07, the firm had equity assets of more than $2.2 billion. During the financial crisis, Andor Capital did not fair too well, convincing Benton to retire and shut-down the firm in August of 2008.

Andor Capital continues to employ a long/short equity that focuses on technology related companies. The firm's portfolio is very concentrated, only including 22 equity positions, with the top 5 positions accounting for 58.5% of the portfolio, according to the firm's 9/30/2012 filing with the SEC. Dan Benton's top five positions include many of tech sector's darlings: $150.9M in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), $133.4M in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), $127.2M in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), $61.1M in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and $60.2M in Linkedin (LNKD).

Andor Capital's confidence in Google increased over the third quarter, as the firm increased its position from 50k shares to 200k shares. Linkedin Corp also drew significant interest from Andor's investment team, as the firm built its entire position in the company over the third quarter.

Rounding out Andor Capital's top 10 positions are Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), and Omnivision Technologies (NASDAQ:OVTI).

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.