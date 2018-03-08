Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

European Dividend Growth Stocks: Belgium (Part 1)

Summary

I am starting a blog to discover European dividend growth gems.

First visit: Belgium.

Excell database included.

I started to look at my home country in an effort to find and locate all the dividend growth stocks in Europe.

Surprisingly, I found 15 companies with at least a 5 year streak of increased or sustained dividends. When the dividend is cut the dividend streak is lost. I tolerated a stable dividend during a period of 3 years. If the dividend was not increased after 3 years the dividend streak was lost.

Top companies sorted by dividend yield

Top companies sorted by dividend streak

Top companies sorted by dividend growth

I hope you enjoyed this breakdown of dividend growth companies from Belgium. Ageas, Melexis and Kinepolis showed up in 2 of the 3 breakdowns. It would be interesting to research these companies further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in these stocks over the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This is not a recommendation to buy these stocks.