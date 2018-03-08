European Dividend Growth Stocks: Belgium (part 1)





I started to look at my home country in an effort to find and locate all the dividend growth stocks in Europe.

Surprisingly, I found 15 companies with at least a 5 year streak of increased or sustained dividends. When the dividend is cut the dividend streak is lost. I tolerated a stable dividend during a period of 3 years. If the dividend was not increased after 3 years the dividend streak was lost.



Download the data and start analyzing!



Top companies sorted by dividend yield





Top companies sorted by dividend streak





Top companies sorted by dividend growth





I hope you enjoyed this breakdown of dividend growth companies from Belgium. Ageas, Melexis and Kinepolis showed up in 2 of the 3 breakdowns. It would be interesting to research these companies further.



