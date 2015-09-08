5 Important Observations From The August 2015 Jobs Report

Adjusted for inflation, total hourly wages increased by $0.08 over July for a total of $25.09 per hour in August. This compares to $24.55 per hour average in August 2014.

1. The FOMC Debate Will Be Intense

While the headline number may raise a few eyebrows, there is actually an interesting amount of underlying growth within the Bureau of Labor Statistics' employment situation report for August 2015. On the surface, non-farm payrolls only increased by 173,000, which are at the low-end of consensus expectations, but surprisingly the last two months showed upward revisions of 44,000. This resulted in the unemployment rate dropping 20 basis points to 5.1% for the lowest level since April 2008. This will likely result in some interesting discussions among members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee as they determine whether or not to raise interest rates this month or right before the end of the year. The chart below shows total payrolls charted against the headline unemployment rate.

2. Wages Are Improving…For Most

A rather boring chart, and yet a rather important one, is the change in the average hourly wage over the time since the recession. Adjusted for inflation, total hourly wages increased by $0.08 over July for a total of $25.09 per hour in August. This compares to $24.55 per hour average back in August 2014. Though changes were subtle on a monthly basis, year-over-year wage growth has been rather impressive for most industries with the exception of a few. In particular, wages in transportation and warehousing declined by $0.08 per hour over last year to $22.80. Yet total weekly average earnings for this sector increased by $6.00 over last year. This likely means that workers in this sector are clocking in longer hours or overtime to make up the difference in lower wages.

3. Participation Is Still Dismal…and Unhealthy

The government can pat themselves on the back all they want about the unemployment rate but the more important number, the labor force participation rate, remains at 62.6%. The number of working-age Americans who are either employed or looking for work are still at lows last seen over 37 years ago and have been showing no sign of getting better. Higher participation and low employment are indicative of healthy economy and this has not been seen before the recession. The Federal Reserve would do well to pay attention to this chart since this divergence in the two rates should be enough to show that the burden on the overall workforce is great enough already.

4. Most Part-Time Workers Still Only Working Part-Time

Another strong indication that economic conditions remain dicey is the fact that the number of individuals who work part-time for economic reasons were little changed for the month of August at 6.5 million. Sometimes called involuntary part-time workers, these individuals continue to work part time because their hours had been cut back or they were simply unable to find a full-time job. While this number rose slightly over July, on a year-over-year basis this number was substantially lower than the 7.2 million involuntary part-time workers recorded in August 2014. While this number appears decent, the difference could also be found in the fact that a good chunk of these part-time individuals either retired or gave up looking for long-term work and thereby dropped out of the labor force altogether. One important factor, is that the number of individuals who are working part-time for non-economic reasons has actually increased from 19.5 million in August 2014 to 19.8 million in August 2015. Meaning that these individuals may actually be working part-time more by choice than by economic circumstances.

5. Healthcare and Public-Sector Jobs On The Rise

Not surprising, the gradual implementation of the Affordable Care Act resulted in a mass hiring of hospital and healthcare employees. In August, 56,400 jobs were added in the healthcare sector compared to 35,900 added in August 2014. Both goods-producing and manufacturing jobs suffered greatly in August, cutting jobs and giving back any and all gains from July. Even more disturbing is the fact that public-sector jobs are on the rise with the government adding 33,000 jobs in August compared to 21,000 in July and just 4,000 in August of last year, while private sector employment appears to be slipping adding 140,000 jobs in August from 224,000 in July and 209,000 in August of last year.

In the end, there's plenty of good and plenty of bad in this jobs data depending on where to look for it. Ultimately, it appears that the Federal Reserve will look at the glass as "half-full" but there is plenty for them to argue about at the upcoming meeting. Stay tuned.