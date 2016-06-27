Esther George, Kansas City

Esther L. George

President

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Esther George took office on October 1, 2011, as the ninth president and chief executive officer of the Tenth District Federal Reserve Bank, at Kansas City. In 2016, she serves as a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Ms. George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982 and served much of her career in the Division of Supervision and Risk Management.

She began as a commissioned bank examiner and eventually served for ten years as the District's chief regulator. In that capacity, she was responsible for oversight of the District's state-chartered member banks and nearly 1,000 bank and financial holding companies, as well as the Bank's discount window and risk management functions. She was directly involved in the Tenth District's banking supervision and discount window lending activities during the banking crisis of the 1980s and post-9/11.

She is a former chair of the Federal Reserve System's Community Banking Organizations Management Group. George also served as the acting director of the Federal Reserve's Division of Banking Supervision and Regulation at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C., during the recent financial crisis.

Beyond the Tenth District Federal Reserve Bank, she hosts the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. She has also participated in the Bank for International Settlement's Financial Stability Institute programs in Lima, Abu Dhabi, Beijing and Malaysia.

Ms. George is a native of Missouri. She earned a B.S.B.A. in business administration from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., and an M.B.A. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Stanford University Executive Program.