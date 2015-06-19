IMMEDIATE NKA Arbitrage Opportunity

On June 14, 2015, Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure.

NKA is trading around USD 3.72 per common unit. The acquisition price is USD 4.225 per common unit. At the current market price, the arbitrage premium is USD 0.505, or 13.5%.

The 2.5 JAN 2016 call option last traded for USD 1.25. At this price, entering this trade would cost about one-third the cash outlay of buying the stock. If the deal progresses by expiration, a trader would be looking at a USD 0.475 profit per contract. That profit amounts to a 38% return in a little over half of a year.

The stock is up substantially on the news of a 222% premium of the pre-deal unit price. There is substantial downside risk if the deal would be broken. The deal is expected to close in 2016.

Note that a law firm is already seeking to investigate management for failing in their fiduciary duty to garner a higher price. With litigious unit holders, the deal price could go higher, or the deal could terminate. Under the current storage environment, a deal completion is anticipated. The remaining question remains how high the haggling goes. Due to the inherent risks and time premium of the deal, the market is pricing in an arbitrage opportunity.