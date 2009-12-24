Ebeling Heffernan Oil Report

Cruse Oil closes on 3 week high on supply decline and weakening USD

Crude Oil futures in New York opened above US$74 Wednesday on a report from American Petroleum Institute (NYSEMKT:API). that late Tuesday reported commercial Crude Oil inventories fell by 5.8M/bbls in the week ending on December 4, 2009.

Crude Oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York market light sweet crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate, rose by 1.5M/bbls last week, according to API data.

The API reported refinery utilization rose 1.3 percentage pts to 81.4% of capacity. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 753K/bbls, and distillate supplies rose 1M/bbls

Crude Oil prices continued to rally throughout the session Wednesday after the closely watched government weekly inventory report showed a larger than expected drop in fuel supply.

The US Energy Department Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) said Crude Oil inventories sank by 4.84M/bbls to 327.55 million barrels for the week ending on December18th, while the market was expecting a decline ranging between 1 to 2M/bbls. It was the 3rd straight week that Crude Oil stocks closed lower.

The EIA report also signaled a pickup in the fuel consumption. Gasoline demand averaged 9.05M/bbls a day in the week ended Dec.ember18 + 0.9% above the prior week and 2% higher than same period in Y 2008, and consumption of distillate fuel averaged 3.99M/bbls last week, its highest level since April 2009

The USD dropped against major currencies Wednesday helping boost Crude Oil prices as a weaker "Greenback" increases the appeal of commodities as an alternative investment.

Light, sweet crude for February delivery gained US$2.27 to settle at US$76.67/bbl on the New York Merc (NYMEX).

In other trading in January contracts, Heating Oil rose 6.32 cents to settle at US$2.0118, Gasoline gained 7.78 cents to settle at US$1.9666, and Nat Gas rose 10.6 cents to settle at US$5.821 per 1,000 cubic feet.

In London, Brent Crude for February delivery rose US$1.99 to US$75.45/bbl on the ICE Futures Exchange.