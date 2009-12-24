Ebeling Heffernan Oil Report

Crude Oil futures in New York opened above US$74 Wednesday on a report from American Petroleum Institute (NYSEMKT:API). that late Tuesday reported commercial Crude Oil inventories fell by 5.8M/bbls in the week ending on December 4, 2009.
Crude Oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York market light sweet crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate, rose by 1.5M/bbls last week, according to API data.
The API reported refinery utilization rose 1.3 percentage pts to 81.4% of capacity. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 753K/bbls, and distillate supplies rose 1M/bbls
Crude Oil prices continued to rally throughout the session Wednesday after the closely watched government weekly inventory report showed a larger than expected drop in fuel supply.
The US Energy Department Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) said Crude Oil inventories sank by 4.84M/bbls to 327.55 million barrels for the week ending on December18th, while the market was expecting a decline ranging between 1 to 2M/bbls. It was the 3rd straight week that Crude Oil stocks closed lower.
The EIA report also signaled a pickup in the fuel consumption. Gasoline demand averaged 9.05M/bbls a day in the week ended Dec.ember18 + 0.9% above the prior week and 2% higher than same period in Y 2008, and consumption of distillate fuel averaged 3.99M/bbls last week, its highest level since April 2009
The USD dropped against major currencies Wednesday helping boost Crude Oil prices as a weaker "Greenback" increases the appeal of commodities as an alternative investment.
Light, sweet crude for February delivery gained US$2.27 to settle at US$76.67/bbl on the New York Merc (NYMEX).
In other trading in January contracts, Heating Oil rose 6.32 cents to settle at US$2.0118, Gasoline gained 7.78 cents to settle at US$1.9666, and Nat Gas rose 10.6 cents to settle at US$5.821 per 1,000 cubic feet.
In London, Brent Crude for February delivery rose US$1.99 to US$75.45/bbl on the ICE Futures Exchange.
The Overall Technical Outlook: Nymex Crude Oil (NYSE:CL)
Crude Oil's recovery from 68.58 is in progress and a further rise cannot be ruled out, but the upside is expected to be limited by 61.8% retracement of 82.0 to 68.58 at 76.87 and bring resumption of the fall from 82.0.
On the Downside: a break below 71.21 will indicate that recovery from 68.58 has completed and will flip the intra-day bias for this support 1st. A break lower will target 65.05, the Key support next. However, a decisive break of the 76.87 fibo resistance will augur that fall from 82.0 has completed and will turn focus back to this resistance.
The Bigger Picture: at this point, Crude Oil is still limited by 55 days EMA (now at 74.47) and hence, I am favoring the case that medium term rise from 33.2 has completed at 82.0 with Bearish divergence condition in daily MACD. Another fall is then expected after finishing the current recovery from 68.58 and a break there will target 58.32 cluster support (50% retracement of 33.2 to 82 at 57.60) confirming this Bearish case and indicate that the down trend from 147.27 might be resuming for another low below 33.2, but sustained trading above 76.87 will dampen this Bearish view and augur that another high above 82.0 will be reached before Crude Oil tops at 76.77/90.24, the fibo resistance zone. ---Paul A. Ebeling, Jnr. www.livetradingnews.com
Disclosure: Long Oil