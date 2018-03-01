Flagship Portfolio Crosses 100% Mark For 1 Yr. Return.

It is a pleasure to inform you that we have crossed an important milestone in our flagship idea of 100% return in one year. Our Premiere Venture Info-Tech portfolio is made up of 30 or so equities in a long only portfolio, with active rebalancing as deemed necessary. Venture is included in the title because of two thoughts – 1) Varying multiple caps within the info tech segment, companies large and small with varying levels of risk and at various growth stages. 2) Think about publicly traded equities as a liquid form of venture investing into growing companies that are showing great appreciations in value within what is perceived as a high-risk high growth sector. We add our expertise and understanding as well as data analytics as an added value ingredient in selecting these equities.

Infotech is a proven sector in which we hold high confidence because of personal expertise built over a history of over 35+ years, easy scalability which enables higher gross and net margins from growth and network effects. This benefit goes to all the players in this special sector and to the larger players even more disproportionately as they scale up and enjoy special benefits of the network effect.

In conclusion, developing a diversified 30 stock portfolio that includes the larger players, as well as smaller faster growing companies, was a conviction idea to achieve outstanding performance. It is behind a firewall, to be fair to our clients. We can share the portfolio to interested eligible parties who contact us at this platform – Seeking Alpha. It is fair to assume that it includes the fastest growing FANG names such as NFLX, GOOGL, FB, AMZN.

Our approach is pure data driven research within the sector selected. It is a pleasure to tell you that there is not a single red number in the 1 Yr, 3 Yr., 5Yr., and 10Yr., equity performance record of any of these companies. A moment of thinking will make you realize that each of these securities has given you among the best positive appreciation for any of these time horizons. Without giving away too much of the portfolio holdings let me give you the best 1 Yr. performer – TREE (195.5%), best 3 Yr. performer – WB (857.7%), best 5 Yr. performer – NFLX (984.5%), best 10 Yr. performer – AMZN (2047.5%). We have owned all or some of these holdings only since the inception date of 8/4/2016 since which this portfolio has shown a performance of 133% over the span of 18 months. It is also important to say that the authors funds are actively invested into portfolios created by him and in some cases in a leveraged way.

Additionally, this and other TOP 5 Portfolios are listed in our newsletter. This includes three additional portfolios that have shown over 100% since inception about 18 months ago.