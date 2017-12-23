CRUDE OIL:REFINED Distillates & Gasoline: Are ENVIRONMENTALLY CLEANSED INTO UNLEADED GASOLINE FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTERS & Diesel Particulate Filters, Urea-SCR Catalysts, And NOx Absorbers Aka Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR)  : What About For COAL?

Post 1975: Leaded Gas and simple PCV Valves are replaced to provide cleaner burner gasoline engines via UNLEADED GASOLINE WITH ADDITIVES which permit the usage of "Catalytic Converters" in U.S.!

"CLEAN COAL" ISSUES SHIFTED FROM "ACID RAIN" - "SULFURIC ACID RUN-OFF" - "SOOT-ASH-SMOG" & "CANCER-HEART DISEASE-DECREASED LIFE EXPECTANCIES & WORKER SAFETY" to THE "CO2 SEQUESTRATION" - FIXATION!



Coal can be used the way oil and gas are used -- in a refined and purified form that has many of the toxins removed or simply NOT added in the first place.

For instance, Amoco has sold Unleaded Gasoline for as long as I can recall [the 1940s] and it was referred to a "White Gas" back in the 1960s. Lead was added to most gasolines as a "Cost Effective" way to miraculously raise octane and as an anti-knock agent! Though NO one seemed to know it even as they banned lead from paint around 1962, Unleaded gas was safer due to the lack of lead emissions from millions of cars, but leaded gas ruins "Catalytic Converters" which have been the single biggest contributor to lower emissions per gallon of gasoline combusted within a car or truck's engine.

IN THE 60s CIGARETTES HAD WARNINGS ON THEIR LABELS & BUT THE LEAD THAT WAS TAKEN OUT OF PAINT WAS STILL COMING OUT OF EVERYONE'S TAILPIPES & WHERE IT WENT DIDN'T SEEM TO CONCERN ANYONE!

So that makes Unleaded Gas even better. Never mind that the lead from tailpipes ended up increasing the serum lead level among young children due to the way it ended up in the soil along the highways and bi-ways where children played and playgrounds were built. It seems that children tend to put their hands in their mouths and eyes as well as in the dirt. By the 1960s, the soil along streets was high enough in lead for "Sub-Clinical" lead poisoning to begin becoming an epidemic especially within the inner cities!

POLLUTION & TOXIC EMISSIONS & HAZZARDS:

NOT ALWAYS JUST ABOUT COAL & ENERGY - TAKE METALLURGY FOR EXAMPLE!

After being in the rubber and tire manufacturing industry for several decades I wanted to make a change and in the late 1970s I began trying one out. After witnessing an urban tire fire in NYC with ~ 100,000 mostly commercial tires, caused by an accident by one of our employees, and also seeing tires and manufacturing wastes disposed of improperly and illegally, first hand, I have long been aware that Coal isn't the prime source of the world toxic pollutants. However, COAL is one that we can do something about, just like gasoline from Oil as well as Diesel. Unrefined and untreated it is a source of potential toxins, and in large volumes it can become a serious threat to a regional population from a signal source. Yet so can many other things we handle everyday are equally problematic but our perspectives, as a society, are more clearly focused allowing corrective actions and appropriate technologies can and usually are applied so that the issues don't ruin the product or industry's long-term viability!

MFG. ANYTHING ENTAILS CHOICES OF MATERIALS & TOXIC POTENTIAL OUTCOMES TO BE OVERCOME!

Operating a Metallurgical Operation was always a challenging interest for me, and a classic economic model for the "Value-Added" thesis. So, while I was transitioning from Tire Manufacturing into academic and ultimately, a public sector professional career, I began working up a Business Plan for a Precious Metal fabricating plant. Die-Stricking, Induction Casting, Extruding, Milling and even Refining/Alloying were intensely interesting. However, those types of manufacturing processes required using, handling and coming in contact with toxic materials, including Cadmium, Lead, Cyanide, and many Acids and potent Bases [not your "Mr. Clean" variety of Base]. Obviously, NOT entirely different from the Coal Mining industry!

PETROCHEMICALS HAVE A LONGER LIST OF TOXINS THAN COAL & TIRES BTW ARE MADE FROM THEM!

But, there are alternatives, in most cases that are less toxic and have a lower risk of exposure to those working with the processes. So, when I was in the metallurgical trade I used Palladium, a Platinum family metal used today for "Catalytic Converters", instead of Nickel, for alloying White Gold, despite the cost. I avoided all solders that had "Cadmium" or "Lead" which was standard in Gold solder until very recently. Even inexpensive alloys, such as "Pewter", which is chiefly made from LEAD, I substituted "Brittania Metal", an alloy composed mostly of TIN, ANTIMONY, and COPPER [* see formula below] to mitigate against Pewters toxic properties when handled or used as flatware or Pewter Mugs.

LIKE METAL MFG. + TIRES & REFINED OIL PRODUCTS: COAL CAN BE MADE INTO A LESS PROBLEMATIC ENERGY SOURCE IF A CONCERTED EFFORT WERE MADE!

I believe that Coal can be utilized profitably without unrestrained run-off from barge delivered coal, and other issues too. Naturally, water pollution from sulfuric acid run-off has little to do with the smokestack sequestrations, scrubbers, flycatchers, electrostatic precipitators and other air pollution controls.

Barge delivered coal has the one big shortcoming which is also its strength; its easier and far less costly to ship large quantities, involving millions of tons monthly within a "Functional Region", such as the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys where ~300 Coal "feedstock" electric generating plants are situated and still operating. Many have the option of choosing either Coal or Natural Gas as a generating "Feedstock".

UNFORTUNATELY THE "FEEDSTOCK" CHOICES ARE USUALLY MADE STICTLY MOTIVATED BY THE CURRENT COMMODITY PRICING!

Unfortunately, many are just meters from rivers like the Ohio, and at numerous plants, such as Ghent, operated by KU and owned by PPL, 2 Gigawatts of electricity is the "Nameplate Capacity" which uses ~14,000 tons per day. NO choice at Ghent, just coal, and a billion $ story about its "Sulfuric Acid Mist", with a 100 burn day average inventory, a 1.5 million ton pile of Bituminous Coal, some, from the Illinois Basin and higher in sulfur, which is kept constantly supplied via barge deliveries from places like Mount Vernon Indiana, owned by excellent and efficient mining operators, such as Alliance Resource Partners.

BACK TO CHOICES:

REGARDING THE CONTAINMENT OF THE SULFURIC ACID RUN-OFF AFTER EACH RAINFALL: H20 + COAL = SULFURIC ACID + MERCURY & OTHER TOXINS WERE OVERLOOKED!

WHEN THERE'S A COST-EFFECTIVE LESS TOXIC CHOICE -

WHY NOT GO FOR IT?

With Diesel, until 2006, 500 PPM of Sulfur was Low-Sulfur Diesel for "On-Road" truck usage, and 2000 PPM was standard for Agriculture, Locomotives and Ships. After that time, under the Bush Administration, the higher Sulfur content in Diesel was phased out, first for "Highway Vehicles" and then incrementally it went on to include "Off-Road/Mining", Locomotives, and finally "Ships" by 2014 when the "Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel <15 PPM" was "theoretically" mandated for all 'Non-Military' applications.

Most of the world's Developed nations were ahead of the U.S. and although Mexico still is having compliance issues, most South American countries complied. India reduced to <50 by 2010 and China between 2014-2017 had done the same.

MEXICO:

OF ALL THE COUNTRIES TO FAIL TO COMPLY: BUT THEY DID SOMETHING!

Mexico has been the last of the large countries to comply and still haven't any widespread "standardized" PPM limit for sulfur, that's being enforced. That has begun to change as Mexico has begun "outsourcing" their automotive fueling concessions beyond "Pemex" [the state's national energy company] only during the past year. BP opened its 1st gas station in Mexico, just North of Mexico City, on March 10, 2017. It is the 1st of 1500 planned gas stations with the principal motivation being the choking air pollution primarily from cars. Mexico City, one of the world's largest metro areas in size and population.

OF COURSE THERE IS A GOOD REASON TO HAVE ULTRA LOW SULFUR DIESEL!

The allowable sulfur content for ULSD (15 ppm) is much lower than the previous U.S. on-highway standard for low sulfur diesel (LSD, 500 ppm) which allows advanced emission control systems to be fitted that would otherwise be damaged and or rendered ineffective by these compounds. These systems can greatly reduce emissions of oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter.

AS LEAD RUINS CATALYTIC CONVERTERS SULFUR DOES THE SAME FOR DIESEL!

Because this grade of fuel is comparable to European grades, European engines will no longer have to be redesigned to cope with higher sulfur content in the U.S. These engines may use advanced emissions control systems which would otherwise be damaged by sulfur. Thus the ULSD standard is increasing the availability of diesel-fueled passenger cars in the U.S. In Europe, diesel-engined automobiles have been much more popular with buyers than has been the case in the U.S. [SOURCE WIKIPEDIA: Ultra-low-sulfur diesel - Wikipedia



ACCORDING TO WIKIPEDIA:

"Mexico City is one of the most important financial centers in the Americas. It is located in the Valley of Mexico (Valle de México), a large valley in the high plateaus at the center of Mexico, at an altitude of 2,240 metres (7,350 ft). The city consists of sixteen municipalities. The 2009 estimated population for the city proper was approximately 8.84 million people, with a land area of 1,485 square kilometres (573 sq mi). According to the most recent definition agreed upon by the federal and state governments, the Greater Mexico City population is 21.3 million people, making it the largest metropolitan area of the Western Hemisphere, the tenth-largest agglomeration, and the largest Spanish-speaking city in the world.

THE CITY IS BOTH >2k ELEVATION WITH 9 MILLION POP. & SURROUNDED BY 3-4k ELEVATIONS WITH A TOTAL OF ~21.3 MILLION: THIN AIR + TOXIC CATCHMENT BASIN!

There is quite an incentive to reduce the emissions from tailpipes and smokestacks. The introduction of 1500 BP gas stations where "Pemex", the state run company had held a monopoly, has illustrated the gravity of the toxic air pollution situation that has nearly destroyed Mexico City, a "Catchment Basin" that by design traps the heavier polluted air within the densest populated districts. Add the thin air, being from 1.5 to 2.5x the elevation of Denver, with the highest ridges surrounding the city "proper, and serving to trap the pollutants within the thinly aired, most densely populated urban center in North America. In Mexico City we see what may lie ahead for parts of the U.S., such as LA, and even Appalachian cities where coal fired industry and catchment basins exist together.

CHATTANOOGA: city ranked worst in the nation for air pollution in 1969 "Times Free Press"

LIKE THE REST OF THE U.S. HAS SHOWN SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT BUT --

"Chattanooga: “Chattanooga has cut year-round particle pollution [soot] levels significantly.”

Hamilton County Health Department - According to a Hamilton County Health Department report last week, Chattanooga — a city ranked worst in the nation for air pollution in 1969 — has not had a single day of unhealthy air since 2012.

So why did the American Lung Association give the Scenic City a flunking grade of "F" in April for much of that same time period?

Bad air days

1996 — 8

1997 — 8

1998 — 29

1999 — 15

2000 — 12

2001 — 4

2002 — 20

2003 — 4

2004 — 1

2005 — 2

2006 — 7

2007 — 6

2008 — 7

2009 — 2

2010 — 7

2011 — 5

2012 — 5

2013 — 0

2014 — 0

2015 — 0



by "Friends Stephanie Wright, left, from Kingsville, Mo., and... /Times Free Press."

The answer depends on who is measuring what and when, according to Bob Colby, director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board, which provided data for the health department report.

OF COURSE NOW MUCH [~20%] OF THE OZONE DRIFTS IN FROM METRO ATLANTA!

"For Chattanooga, the reduced pollution levels are a huge improvement from 1969, Colby said. In those days, residents of Lookout Mountain or Signal Mountain often could look out and see a brown layer of smog hovering over the downtown area — a thermal inversion held in place by the mountains and Missionary Ridge. Several large manufacturing facilities off South Broad Street spewed particles into the air, and local residents often complained that a shirt that was white in the morning would have a layer of black soot around the collar by late afternoon. The Southern Saddlery leather tanning operation on South Broad added its own peculiar tang to the air.

Most of the polluting factories are either closed or have cleaned up their facilities, Colby said. Coal is no longer used to power most industrial processes — the Tennessee Valley Authority closed its last nearby coal-fired generating plant (Widows Creek, 35 miles away in Alabama) at the end of October."

"IF THE COAL PLANTS WERE OPERATING WITH ELECTROSTATIC PRECIPITATORS/SCRUBBERS + SULFUR/CARBON SEQUESTRATION COAL WOULD OFFER THE SAME KINDS OF RESULTS: BUT THE TVA WAS EXEMPT - lwpcolonel"

But the ozone problem remains, and there is not a lot Colby or other local environmental regulators can do about it. The good news is that Chattanooga meets federal standards.

"We do meet the ambient air quality standards for ozone and have been meeting them since 2008," Colby said. "And EPA just announced a new standard for ozone, 70 parts per billion, and we currently meet that."

THE ISSUE IS OZONE NOW - "PHOTOCHEMICAL POLLUTION'

Since 1979, there have been six years of extremes when the ozone level was high enough to be unhealthy for what the EPA calls "sensitive groups" for more than 20 days out of the year. The worst years were 1998, with a whopping 29 days of ozone issues, and 1988 with 26 days. But since 2002, the number of days has remained in single digits, and for the past three years, there have been none at all.

Lowering the ozone levels further is now largely in the hands of federal officials, Colby said.

Vehicle emissions standards are set nationally, by the EPA, and the rules allow existing equipment to be used until it wears out. That can be a long time in the case of large diesel-driven earth-moving machines, trains or marine vessels.

"We see vehicles operating around here now that were in service during World War II," Colby said. "With trains and marine vessels, it takes a long time to implement these standards."

Auto emission standards are slowly improving, but at least a portion of Chattanooga's ozone pollution drifts northward from Atlanta, he said.

"We had one study that showed that 20 percent of our ozone pollution is coming in from the Atlanta area," Colby said. "I don't know how to fix Atlanta."

Contact reporter Steve Johnson at sjohnson@timesfreepress.com, 423-757-6673, on Twitter @stevejohnsonTFP and on Facebook, stevejohnsonTFP.

WHAT'S COAL FUTURE? IT NEED NOT BE DIRTY BUT STEPS NEED TO BE TAKEN!

In the same manner that crude oil isn't simply burnt as the 'end-product feedstock' without mitigation, as we described how gasoline and diesel aren't "Leaded Gas" or "High Sulfur Diesel", ANY LONGER, as matter of universally standardized convention. Coal too needs to be managed so that its 'potential' toxic effects aren't just automatically placed into the mix with only the worst possible outcome -- to be expected .

COAL IN THE U.S. CAN BE MANAGED FOR BETTER ENVIRONMENTAL OUTCOMES WITHOUT UNFAIR EXPENSE TO THE COAL INDUSTRY!

The way H2O falls as rain onto piles of coal, usually 100+ burn days, often over a million tons each, outdoors and in the highest rainfall regions in the U.S., the "Run-Off" simply "percolates" through the coal, like a giant "Mr. Coffee" and comes out, just meters from where the barge delivered it, as primarily "Sulfuric Acid" with NO standardized/regulated form of effective containment. What doesn't go into the Ohio River, simply flows into the water table and over time destroys the viability of any local watershed which the utilities Service Region depends on along with the Rivers the coal was delivered by.

WAS IT JUST LESS SULFUR?

NO IS THE SHORT ANSWER! IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE THAT WAY!

Taking the "Lead" out of gasoline and the "Sulfur" out of Diesel had the Oil industry screaming like stuck pigs! It was going to bankrupt them. However, what it did do was give them a new lease on life as a viable industry. Catalytic Converters are a vast improvement for gasoline engines, along with cleaner unleaded gasoline and the same can be said for diesel engines. Even "BIODIESEL"!

SOURCE: Diesel Emission Control

"Abstract: An increased diesel engine population has created pressures on controlling diesel PM and NOx emissions. The initial progress in diesel emission control was achieved through engine technologies, including changes in the combustion chamber design, improved fuel systems, charge air cooling, and special attention to lube oil consumption. Emission standards implemented in the 2005-2010 timeframe additionally require the use of exhaust after treatment methods on new diesel engines. These methods include diesel particulate filters, urea-SCR catalysts, and NOx adsorbers."

REASONABLE USAGE FOR AMERICA'S COAL! EAST & WEST!

WESTERN COAL which is Sub-Bituminous and primarily in the Powder River Basin, is worth only ~$12 per ton because if it has to be shipped it may use more energy to transport via rail, than its worth as a feedstock, except at the source. Black Hills Corporation does just that at its "Wyodak" Coal Mine, the nation's longest operating continuously mined coal mine since 1923, and their generating plant is only a couple of miles away as well as their service region.

They average 5-6 million tons per year and the coal is relatively low sulfur but only ~8k BTUs per ton. So it isn't worth shipping far.

POTENTIAL FOR POWDER RIVER BASIN MASSIVE RESERVES: GENERATE ELECTRICITY FOR DENVER & OTHER GROWING WESTERN METRO AREAS WITHIN 500 MILES!

EASTERN HALF:

APALLACHIAN & ILLIONOIS BASIN COAL: CONTINGENCY FOR NAT GAS!



*Britannia metal: "Britannia metal (also called britannium or Britannia ware) is a pewter-type alloy favoured for its silvery appearance and smooth surface. The composition is approximately and typically 92% tin, 6% antimony, and 2% copper. It should be distinguished from Britannia silver, a high-grade alloy of silver.

Britannia metal - Wikipedia"

