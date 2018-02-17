National Energy Policy Goes Sideways & Heading Where? Some UPI Energy Headlines -- Commented On By Lwpcolonel

Oil prices search for momentum, though inflation looms

"After an increase in the U.S. consumer-price index, new data show the price on imported goods is on the rise.

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices were slightly lower in early Friday trading on competing narratives on global demand and inflationary pressures in the United States.

Crude oil prices have been volatile for much of the week, mirroring broader trends in the equities market. The price of oil, nonetheless, is flirting with a formal correction, giving up roughly $6 per barrel from its peak close above $70 for Brent, the global benchmark.

Early enthusiasm over the pace of economic growth helped drive broad-based market optimism to extend a rally in oil prices for most of January. The exuberance overshadowed steady and strong gains in U.S. crude oil production, which has since helped drive the price of oil toward the $60 range.

A report this week from Morningstar found more U.S. oil could wind up on the global marketplace and possibly upset an effort by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to drain the surplus from the oil inventories held by the world's industrialized economies. A separate report from UBS, however, found demand could be enough to sop up the extra petroleum and petroleum products moving through the global market.

Oil prices had been posting gains in most of the overnight trading, but started moving lower before the start of trading in New York. The price for Brent was down 0.05 percent as of 9:15 a.m. EST to $64.30 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, was down 0.39 percent to $61.10 per barrel.

The price of oil could be influenced later in the day when Baker Hughes releases its weekly rig count. A loose indicator of exploration and production, gains in North America could signal stronger future production and drive the price of oil lower.

Elsewhere, there are more indications of inflationary pressures building in the U.S. economy. Those fears triggered steep declines in U.S. and global stock indices earlier this month. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the consumer-price index, a gauge on the inflation in what consumers pay for everything from toothpaste to socks, increased 0.5 percent last month, after rising 0.2 percent in December.

Year-over-year, all prices increased on average by 2.1 percent. The BLS said Friday that the price of goods imported into the United States increased 1 percent in January, after an increase of just 0.2 percent in December. Fuel prices jumped the most on the back of higher oil prices, though federal data show prices for non-fuel imports increased 0.4 percent in January, after posting a decline of 0.1 percent the previous month."

By Daniel J. Graeber | Feb. 16, 2018 at 10:18 AM

The Good News Here: Saudi Aramco IPO Needs Further KSA Production Cuts!

The price of oil has been carefully managed by Saudi Arabia's interests in promoting a Saudi Aramco IPO in 2018. However, since enacting their plan to kill the American Shale-Oil revolution, after the U.S. doubled production since 2006, and has failed miserably, they have reduced their own production and exports for almost a year now. This finally allowed both predominantly Upstream domestic producers, (like COP, OXY, EOG) and Diversified Multinationals, (like Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A.) to go from bleeding Red Ink to generating healthy Earnings and Revenues. Exxon never went into the 'Red' overall for any quarter. However, their Upstream Earnings turned deficit, and they relied on their Chemical,and Refining Segments to remain solvent until the KSA switched strategies before bankrupting the strongest Western Energy companies. Instead, the West had a bout of "Economic Darwinism", and the KSA came up short and with a new focus.

Why?

To sell that IPO the KSA needs to raise the 'perceived' VALUE of their Oil, unfortunately, along with everyone elses. In February of 2016, at the height of the KSA's Oil Trade-War with the U.S., their Pump-N-Dump scheme had dropped the price of crude from $150 down to $26 per barrel, in order to drive North American Shale-Oil producers out of business. Unfortunately, for the KSA, their national economy depends on Oil money fo fund virtually everything else. In essence, they have a 3rd world economy, a lot of oil, and a desert with 35 million people who rely almost solely on importation of everything, including Natural Gas and Gasoline! Add, a very high birthrate and almost 10 million foreign "workers" and one can see how this Oil Price-War has taken a toll on their National treasury.

After failing to kill American production, now at an all time high of 10.35 Milion barrels per day (sourve:EIA) they are at a crossroads. Either sell a share of the State Oil company, Saudi Aramco, formerly Nationalized from Chevron at an exorbitant price, and invest in competing with Super-Majors, Refining, Chemical and Natural Gas capacities; all current KSA imports OR ----- Resume 'Pump-N-Dump'!

Meanwhile: U.S. Shale Producers Have Become Efficient & Prices Rebounded!

The KSA may have missed their best chance at launching a Saudi Aramco IPO last month when Brent Crude was above $70 on average for over a week. The 1st time it had been above $60 in three and a half years. Now, the KSA may have missed their best opportunity. Either they'll have to cut production for longer and more sharply, allowing Russia, the U.S. and Canada to continue increasing producion, taking market share from OPEC and allowing Multinational Super-Majors to generate Earnings and Revenues that the KSA will sorely miss. Or continue their manipulation of the Oil market that continues to weigh most heavily on their Non-Diversified third world economy. At this point, they may be looking to different ways of solving their problems.

Hint: KSA Holds Huge Amount of U.S. Treasury Debt as Possible Leverage

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Higher federal gasoline tax likely dead on arrival

The White House is said to support it, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce definitely supports it, but making gas even more expensive doesn't make much sense, an analyst said.

Adding another 25 cents per gallon to the federal tax on gasoline has little support outside a few close circles. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI| License Photo

By Daniel J. Graeber | Feb. 16, 2018 at 9:49 AM

-- Putting another 25 cents on the consumer price for gasoline, as proposed by the Trump administration, could be political suicide, a market analyst said.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of raising the federal gasoline tax during talks earlier this week with a bipartisan meeting with Congress. The proposal comes on the heels of an expansive infrastructure plan, an ambitious budget bill and tax reforms that many analysts said would add to a mounting federal deficit.

The fuel tax has the support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which added its proposal for a 25 cent per gallon increase ahead of Trump's announcement on infrastructure.

According to motor club AAA, the national average retail price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.54 per gallon as of Friday morning, almost 25 cents more than this time last year.

Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, told UPI another 25 cents to the tax would be more than double what it is today.

"I'm sure with gas prices already likely to face pressure to rise this spring and summer versus last year, any such move would be political suicide for both Trump and politicians that go along," he said. "In addition, it adds insult to injury since many states have already raised gas faces on their own."

California, which usually has the highest state average price in the Lower 48, raised its gasoline tax by 12 cents last year. While skewed somewhat by higher oil prices, the state's average price for Friday of $3.33 per gallon is 15 percent, or 43 cents, higher than on this date in 2017.

Gasoline inventories in the United States increased last week, signaling demand may be on the decline. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its highly-anticipated consumer-price index, a gauge on the inflation in what people pay for everything from clothes to food. Data show the CPI increased on all consumer items from 0.2 percent in December to 0.5 percent last month.

Consumer gasoline prices on average went from contraction in December of 0.8 percent to an increase of 5.7 percent in January. Year-over-year, all prices increased on average by 2.1 percent.

There might not be much support for a higher fuels tax outside of the White House. Marc Short, the legislative affairs director for the president, told Bloomberg News on Thursday "there is not support for a gas tax in Congress."

What's Next: Increased Electricity Taxes for EVs?

The .25 cent gas tax will dovetail rather nicely with Mr. Trump's plan to create more 'Toll Roads' to pay for his promised National Infrastructure Plan. The wall is supposed to be paid for by Mexico, and the roads and bridges on the backs of commuting workers via Tolls and Higher Gasoline Taxes.

Mr. Trump's 35% Approval Won't Get his party members in Congress re-elected in November. They'll have to do that on their own merits which is as it should be. We do recall that the richest among us just got a big Federal Tax Cut, compliments of the all-generous Mr. Trump!

Trump missed target with solar tariffs, critics say

Opponents of a 30 percent duty say most of the U.S. solar jobs are in sales and installation, not manufacturing.

By Daniel J. Graeber | Jan. 24, 2018 at 8:27 AM

Domestic Solar Jobs: Mostly Installations of Imported Components Now in Jeopardy with NO domestic producer to fill domestic demand! Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is among the handful of critics who say the Trump administration missed the target with new tariffs on solar power goods. Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI| License Photo

(UPI) -- After the U.S. president put his signature on new tariffs for imported solar products, more voices emerged to say the decision was a job killer.

President Donald Trump signed off on measures imposing a 30 percent duty on imported solar products following review and recommendations from the U.S. International Trade Commission. In signing the proclamation, Trump said he was committed to backing U.S. companies that were "very badly hurt" by subsidized solar products.

Solar power, the president said, is a "potentially great industry" that could create "a lot of jobs."

Before the signing, the Solar Energy Industries Association, a trade group representing the interests of the solar power industry in the United States, said only a few thousand workers were actually employed making solar panels and the tariffs would eliminate, not create jobs. The group's president, Abigail Ross Hopper, said the ITC case actually catered to foreign-owned companies.

The ITC took up the case amid complaints from Suniva, a Chinese-owned company with U.S. manufacturing centers, and SolarWorld, whose parent is in Germany, that cheap solar components from Asia made the U.S. sector less competitive.

Suniva went bankrupt last year. Juergen Stein, the CEO and president of SolarWorld Americas, said in a statement the decision would "rebuild solar manufacturing in the United States."

But U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said Trump's signature represented an assault on the U.S. renewable energy sector. By her account, most of the solar jobs in the country were in installation and sales, not manufacturing.

"Instead of fostering that growth, the solar industry expects these tariffs will cost 23,000 American jobs in the first year alone," she said in a statement. "This is particularly troubling in California, where more than a third of solar jobs are located."

California almost always goes to a Democratic presidential candidate. In Nevada, which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won last year, the Nevada Conservation League said too that most of the 8,400 state workers in the solar industry were employed as installers, not manufacturers.

"While we fully support a strong U.S. solar manufacturing industry, last night's decision was shortsighted and could cost jobs and economic growth in Nevada," its executive director, Andy Maggi, said in an emailed statement.

Tarriffs On Components for the Installation Trade! This Aids U.S. Industry? How?

I would like to believe that if the President understood that our domestic solar industry essentially depends on the importation of manufactured components, and that the jobs are in installation and servicing, he'd have acted differently. In essence, unless there is an American factory prepared to fill the un-met domestic demand, that Mr. Trump created in his latest act of being a "Stable Genius", they'll simply be fewer installations of 'Solar Panels' until the tariffs phase-out incrementally, over the next 5 years. Anything good in that?

Good News, 'Next Era Energy', 'NEE' the nations largest utility and largest operator of Solar electric generating facilities was fortunate enough to have a 3 year backlog in imported solar components. By then, the tariff will be down to 10% and either the costs will be passed on to the ratepayers (FPL regulated utility), or through the laying-off of installation personnel until Mr. Trumps most recent act towards, "Making America Great Again", plays itself out and he can declare some sort of victory. That presumes, of course, that he will still be relevant in 5 years. That's a presumption many hope desn't come to pass.

Plug-in vehicles not yet straining U.S. gridBy Daniel J. Graeber | Jan. 24, 2018 at 6:35 AM

Plug-in vehicles not yet straining U.S. grid

A federal study said alternative vehicle use would have to increase substantially to see an impact, but there may already signs of local strains during peak demand.

A federal U.S. study finds plug-in electric vehicles are not straining net aggregate grid loads, but could present problems when use and ownership is concentrated. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI.| License Photo

By Daniel J. Graeber

Plug-in electric vehicles aren't yet putting a strain on the national grid, but may require upgrades to infrastructure as demand increases, a U.S. report found.

The U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory looked at how plug-in electrical vehicles impact the grid, particular as more owners charge their vehicles at home.

"Previous research into the amount of energy required by homes hasn't taken into account plug-in electric vehicles," Matteo Muratori, a transportation and energy systems engineer at NREL and author of the agency's report, said in a statement. "Given that more people are choosing to drive these types of vehicles and charging them at home, this additional demand should not be overlooked."

The Energy Department said it estimated there were more than a half million plug-ins on the road by the end of 2016, which included 150,000 that were sold that year. Its study found that a market share for plug-ins of 3 percent, or about 7.5 million vehicles, doesn't do much to impact net residential power demand.

However, if sales were to be concentrated in one particular geographical area, the grid could be strained when the owners return home and charge their vehicles at similar times. Muratori's study found that this "clustering effect" could strain the system during peak demand and require upgrades to grid infrastructure.

Alternative vehicles have yet to reach parity with their conventional counterparts. A study from the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute found the annual cost to drive a gasoline-powered vehicles last year was around $1,100, compared with a cost of $485 for a typical battery-electric.

On sticker price, however, the Honda Civic, one of the Top 10 sellers in the United States, sells for around $20,000 and boasts 40 miles per gallon on the highway. By comparison, Car & Driver lists the electric model of the Ford Focus with a sticker price of around $30,000 and boasts 99 mpg on the highway.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed last year to review, or possibly revoke, the guidelines submitted by his predecessor that were aimed at putting more clean vehicles on the road. Nevertheless, more consumers are buying alternatives.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday spelled out his vision for a state electric vehicle plan that will "electrify" the state's transportation corridors. In October, the governor led a bipartisan coalition of Western states in announcing plans for an electric vehicle corridor that would affect more than 5,000 miles of highway.

More than 90 percent of all transportation-related energy consumption in the United States comes from petroleum-based products, with electric vehicles accounting only for a small fraction of total consumer use.

Coordinated Efforts Work Best: Maybe Someone Should Wake Mr. Trump!

For the Electric Corridor to work the entire Interstate Highway system, ultimately needs to be connected with "Fast Charge" stations throughout the system. The growth of EVs in the U.S., despite our reactionary Executive and Legislative National leaders has been geometric, over the past 3 years. If "Trump (really) Digs Coal", encouraging EV sales and distribution may be the only way to delay the rapid replacement of the Coal 'Feedstock', Electric Generation plants, still operating throughout the country. Currently, demand for electricity has been stagnant since the "Great Recession", and EVs may slow the closures of Coal plants throughout the country as they represent, by far, the fastest 'Major' source of long-term Electric Energy demand nationally and worldwide.

Their are NO new coal plants either planned or under construction in the U.S., but numerous Natural Gas replacement generation facilities are being built, plus Wind and Solar without federal incentives. So, as it stands, we can use existing Generating Capacity during 'Off-Peak' hours, incentivized by 'Off-Peak' rates, which some power companies already are promoting. If this brings about an increase in EV usage their may be less oil being consumed, but it will give Coal plants a new lease on life. After all, their already here, and with electrostatic precipitators, and other pollution abatement equipment, already required by law, installed, they can provide transitional power as the slower process of adding Gigawatts of Renewables continues incrementally over time.

EV-Volumes - The Electric Vehicle World Sales Database (Source EV Volumes.com)

The Top line on Right represents 200k EVs (Orange leaded ~180k Dec. 2017)

Global 'EV' Volumes: Green 2015 - Blue 2016 - Orange 2017 Jan - Feb - Mar- Apr - May - J - Jul - Aug - Sep - Oct - Nov - Dec

Plug-In Sales & %: Growth in Order Top Down: China - Japan - Europe - U.S.

Above: 2016 in 'Grey' & 2017 in 'Green'

Global Plug-In Market Share REACHES ~2% During 2018 and CAGR ~40 to 60% in Global Unit Sales for Next 5 Years +

Monitoring and paying attention to our global, regional, national, and sub-regional geographic trends toward a more 'Sustainable' global environment. This includes how indirect EV 'feedstock' impacts, compare with more conventional 'tailpipe' emissions. Specifically, the 'quantifications' and 'qualifications' of the 'Negative Externalities', including 'environmental degradation' and 'morbidity', as well as the 'spatial' and 'temporal variables' involved with the trends. Most of my interests are based on my lifelong interest in being part of the creation of a sustainable, more 'social equality' focused world, as part of a global trend. In essence, as the world grows and gains the ability to maintain higher 'Carrying-Capacities', it should 'Comprehensively' Clean-Up-Its-Act! In my own limited way I wish to do my part and observe the outcome, over time.