CLIMATE A WORK IN PROGRESS: IS IT ALL JUST ABOUT CO2? Part 1
Climate Researcher & Modeler with 32 years in Strategic Planning &
Prior: Academic background B.A. Geography/Planning -- 4 Graduate Degrees: M.A. in Physical Geography, MRP, (Masters in Regional Planning) -- PhD in Climatology -- PhD in Strategic Planning
Private Sector background -- Patenting of Hypalon Whitewalls (dad invented) for O.E. during Korean War & Cold Vulcanizing Process (for tire repair). Through the 60s and 70s I became the President/CEO of a Major Tire Mfg. which included majority ownership of several Private Label Tire brands. By 1976, I branched into Platinum fabrication and after 5 years returned to Post Graduate studies, retiring from the Private Sector with most of the assets we still derive our Unearned Income from to this day.
Carbon Dioxide is a gas whose importance is greatly misunderstood and I am going to try to describe and explain a more detailed survey of Earth's Dynamic Climate than the 'oversimplified' CO2 '1-Size-Fits-All-Issues' rhetoric that has been fed to the public. Not my favorite task, but a worthwhile one -- hopefully.
-- NEWER UPDATE: September 24, 2018: The 'Carbon Sequestration' Issue is --Unfortunately exactly the 'Issue' that the 'Reactionaries' and including the 'Capitalists' and their 'Political Stooges' want sincerely concerned, honorable Americans to focus on. Why? Simple -- the 'Tipping Points' where "Carbon Sequestration" from Fossil Fuel combustion, particularly 'KING COAL' followed by 'Oil', in all its forms, and even the much cleaner 'Natural Gas' have passed sometime around the year 2000!
Momentum For CO2 Has Become Like a Giant Mudslide Encompassing the Entire Planet!
In the meantime, 'Methane', ~40x more efficacious as a Greenhouse Gas, is being released into the atmosphere, but again, in increasing volumes, and again 'Tipping Points' have already been crossed, although Methane's has been a less recent phenomenon, probably having occurred in the early 1980s, and primarily due to 'Deforestation', 'Overgrazing', 'Desertification', 'Biological Population Shifts' {even including 'Termites' in 'Clear-Cut' Tropical Rainforests producing mysterious increases in Methane concentrations from digesting wood from felled trees}.
Sure, the International Fossil Fuel industry is currently, thanks to more deregulation than we already had (plus a increasing 'Lack of Enforcenent' in the U.S. and the 'Developing World') is emitting more CO2 and Methane than ever before, but they aren't acting in a vacuum and are hardly the main culprit, though they could help rather than aggravate the problems -- plural -- which are from many sources.
I am going to have to add to this in regular installments and perhaps Blogs. Since few if any concerned individuals have indicated much interest in what I can offer or add to the discussion, my pace in adding relevant materials will move ahead without much urgency unless I am asked to answer specific questions or address these issues. I'll do that for anyone who asks, and those that have asked know that and I encourage you and others to ask. I am a very old man with serious health issues, but I still possess both an understanding of the research and consequences, having done a great deal of it since the early 1980s, and decades of actual empirical, 'case study', hands on (rather than just academic) relevant field work where the consequences of Environmental Degradation were there to be felt, studied and acted upon.
September 25. 2017: I realize that I should be providing the scientific information that people expect of me. If you have any Climatic or Environmental questions please do not hesitate to ask.
BARGE DELIVERED COAL=SULFURIC ACID RUN-OFF INTO RIVERS
Coal ruins the water quality as well as air, due to the run-off it creates which has an ultra low PH. In essence, that's how you make 'Sulfuric Acid'. Not good for rivers and barge delivered coals makes this inevitable. Bear in mind that the average Coal plant in the Ohio River, say 'Ghent' [between Cincinnati and Louisville] maintains a 100 'Burn Day' inventory. Ghent burns 14,000 tons of coal daily. 1.4 million tons sits adjacent to the Ohio River, in the rain, waiting to be used.
WATER AS WELL AS AIR IS CONTAMINATED BY COAL!
After rainfalls, rivulets of 'Sulfuric Acid' give birth to ephemeral streams that erode the ground as they make their way into the Ohio, just a few meters away. The rest simply goes into the water table and contaminates the 'Aquifer Recharge zone'. Small wonder so many Kentucky rural communities have municipal water rather than wells. CO2
REDUCTION IS IMPORTANT BUT THERE'S MORE THAN JUST CO2 TO REDUCE!
Summary
- CO2 Elimination Fixation: 'Nick of Time Salvation' or 'Lunatic Fringe Hoax'
- Coal - Oil - Gas: Are all fossil fuels created equal?
- How timely and efficiently are 'Alternate Energy Sources' ramping up domestically & worldwide?
- Is Earth's Climate changing? Are Fossil Fuels the cause? Does this matter? Will Electric Cars simply transfer toxic emissions from the 'Tailpipe' to the 'Smokestack'?
- The Earth has more than one single component, such as CO2 or Particulates, affecting change, in multiple ways on an ongoing basis.
GENERAL ABSTRACT OF PURPOSE
This post is meant as a means to the beginning of an explanation and discussion of issues that are currently misunderstood. That's a way of saying that a considerable lack of consensus appears to exist among citizens of this country and others as well. This is NOT a venue to promote theories, but instead, a pragmatist's approach to finding real world local and macro-scale solutions that begin with individual choices. Some are as simple as switching from incandescent to fluorescent & LED light bulbs at home or walking to the local drug store rather than driving a mile. More-involved solutions may involve choices in power sources for cars, central heaters, and other household appliances. Landscaping, watershed protection, and stewardship of properties of varying sizes and situations as well as the privately-owned natural resources (tree farms, reclaimed mines, etc.) proceed up the Scale Ladder among these topics. Collectives and/or Cooperatives would be next as we examine, inventory, and evaluate the larger scale collective systems, environments, regions, and populations.
MANY ISSUES TO SURVEY 1st & EVALUATE AS WE ATTEMPT EXTRAPOLATING
I have, to date, never used the tools available through Seeking Alpha for doing anything other than comment so please be patient with me as I learn the intricacies such as embedding graphics, illustrations, and maps. As far as global Climatic Change and other interacting systems are concerned, these are topics with which I have long-term professional experience. My academic and occupational experience ranges from Climatic Modeling to projecting & mitigating its actual and future potential impacts. This involvement isn't limited to the classroom so I can answer questions regarding specific issues and techniques that may be considered.
This professional experience began in the early 1980s; before that, my background was in the industrial/manufacturing sector. My family and personal backgrounds in the political and industrial arenas have provided me with the experience to provide a somewhat-balanced perspective regarding a wide range of environmental issues and the problematic nature of identifying and acting on dynamic negative externalities in an appropriate manner.
CONCLUSIONS REGARDING INTRODUCTION
Naturally, this ultimately leads a discussion of fossil fuels, but to stop there would ignore the interconnectedness of the natural world with the Earth's manmade/altered systems. We must consider the biosphere, lithosphere, and hydrosphere together with the atmosphere. Is the earth's climate changing due to human activity? If so, is CO2 really that important? Are electric cars the answer?
This is meant is to be the beginning of a work in progress and I hope to build from this starting point in response to questions, comments and ideas that develop as this discussion ensues.
1st - Is the "CO2 ELIMINATION FIXATION" a "NICK-OF-TIME SALVATION" or "LUNATIC FRINGE HOAX"?
For starters, the atmospheric levels of CO2 have risen since the middle of the Industrial Revolution which were then ~275-290 PPMs. Now we can begin.
