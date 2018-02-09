145-165 Bcf Seems Most Likely For Next Thursday February 15, 2018
Carbon Dioxide is a gas whose importance is greatly misunderstood and I am going to try to describe and explain a more detailed survey of Earth's Dynamic Climate than the 'oversimplified' CO2 '1-Size-Fits-All-Issues' rhetoric that has been fed to the public. Not my favorite task, but a worthwhile one -- hopefully.
-- NEWER UPDATE: September 24, 2018: The 'Carbon Sequestration' Issue is --Unfortunately exactly the 'Issue' that the 'Reactionaries' and including the 'Capitalists' and their 'Political Stooges' want sincerely concerned, honorable Americans to focus on. Why? Simple -- the 'Tipping Points' where "Carbon Sequestration" from Fossil Fuel combustion, particularly 'KING COAL' followed by 'Oil', in all its forms, and even the much cleaner 'Natural Gas' have passed sometime around the year 2000!
Momentum For CO2 Has Become Like a Giant Mudslide Encompassing the Entire Planet!
In the meantime, 'Methane', ~40x more efficacious as a Greenhouse Gas, is being released into the atmosphere, but again, in increasing volumes, and again 'Tipping Points' have already been crossed, although Methane's has been a less recent phenomenon, probably having occurred in the early 1980s, and primarily due to 'Deforestation', 'Overgrazing', 'Desertification', 'Biological Population Shifts' {even including 'Termites' in 'Clear-Cut' Tropical Rainforests producing mysterious increases in Methane concentrations from digesting wood from felled trees}.
Sure, the International Fossil Fuel industry is currently, thanks to more deregulation than we already had (plus a increasing 'Lack of Enforcenent' in the U.S. and the 'Developing World') is emitting more CO2 and Methane than ever before, but they aren't acting in a vacuum and are hardly the main culprit, though they could help rather than aggravate the problems -- plural -- which are from many sources.
I am going to have to add to this in regular installments and perhaps Blogs. Since few if any concerned individuals have indicated much interest in what I can offer or add to the discussion, my pace in adding relevant materials will move ahead without much urgency unless I am asked to answer specific questions or address these issues. I'll do that for anyone who asks, and those that have asked know that and I encourage you and others to ask. I am a very old man with serious health issues, but I still possess both an understanding of the research and consequences, having done a great deal of it since the early 1980s, and decades of actual empirical, 'case study', hands on (rather than just academic) relevant field work where the consequences of Environmental Degradation were there to be felt, studied and acted upon.
BARGE DELIVERED COAL=SULFURIC ACID RUN-OFF INTO RIVERS
Coal ruins the water quality as well as air, due to the run-off it creates which has an ultra low PH. In essence, that's how you make 'Sulfuric Acid'. Not good for rivers and barge delivered coals makes this inevitable. Bear in mind that the average Coal plant in the Ohio River, say 'Ghent' [between Cincinnati and Louisville] maintains a 100 'Burn Day' inventory. Ghent burns 14,000 tons of coal daily. 1.4 million tons sits adjacent to the Ohio River, in the rain, waiting to be used.
WATER AS WELL AS AIR IS CONTAMINATED BY COAL!
After rainfalls, rivulets of 'Sulfuric Acid' give birth to ephemeral streams that erode the ground as they make their way into the Ohio, just a few meters away. The rest simply goes into the water table and contaminates the 'Aquifer Recharge zone'. Small wonder so many Kentucky rural communities have municipal water rather than wells. CO2
REDUCTION IS IMPORTANT BUT THERE'S MORE THAN JUST CO2 TO REDUCE!
Summary
- My Projection from last week was 125 Bcf: Actual was 119 Bcf!
- Next week's Forecast is most likely 145-165 Bcf Withdrawal, with 119 Bcf a 'Probable Minimum' & 180 Bcf a 'Probable Maximum' Withdrawal!
- Next Week's Withdrawal Definitely below Last Years Minimum of 2.047 and 95% Likelihood of falling below 2 Tcf & Supportive of Natural Gas prices & continued Connectivity/Storage & Processing/Export Facilities.
Underground Storage Nat Gas - (Figure 1)
Est. By Author @ 113 Bcf Whereas I Forecast 125 Bcf & Actual Draw 119 Bcf! Both VG!
Couldn't ask for a better outcome this week, insofar as projections go. The 119 Bcf Withdrawal has been Supportive of Natural Gas Prices, holding at $2.70, as was expected, unlike Crude Oil, which fell to $60.52 today, for a 6 week low.
Next Week A Likely Withdrawal between 119-180 Bcf is most likely, from my calculations though higher amounts have been forecast by others, and they may be right. 145-165 Bcf is 'Most Likely' outcome for Thursday, February 15th EIA Report for Week Ending February 9th!
Basic Assumptions: Forecast ---------- below
Next Thursday's [2/15] Withdrawal Appears Headed For A 119-180 Bcf Withdrawal!
----- That's based on production, Population-Weighted HDDs and Exports and Imports.
It now is a certainty that Next Week's Draw Takes Natural Gas Below Last Year's Minimum!
----- 2.047 Tcf was 2017's Minimum, ~March 24, 2017.
We need only a 31 Bcf Withdrawal next Thursday, to match that. Any Withdrawal that brings Domestic Inventories below last year's Minimum, this early in the Withdrawal Season, is "Supportive" of both Natural Gas prices, the completion of Midstream Infrastructure, DUCs, and Downstream projects which lead to increased production and consumption which fortunately coincides. Increasing domestic production is graphically illustrated at the EIA website link below:
EIA-914 monthly production report
Next Week's Natural Gas Milestones:
Likelihood of Matching or Surpassing 2017's Minimum Inventory below 2.047 Tcf --- 100%
Chance of Matching or Falling Below 2 Tcf --------- 95%
----- Range of "likely" February Ending Domestic Inventory - (Reported March 8th) 1.45-1.7 Tcf
----- Range of "likely" Seasonal Ending Domestic "Min. Inventory - probably to be reported ~ End of March: 1.2-1.5 Tcf
----- All of the above, especially the probable 'Seasonal Minimum', Definitely Supportive for Natural Gas long term, as large investments are needed to complete 'Appalachian Shale-Gas' connections to Megalopolis, including Boston, a city with a large population and Natural Gas Electric Generation, still dependent on imported LNG, which comes in through their Everett LNG terminal rather than domestic supplies. When this connection is eventually made an increased average daily Natural Gas Withdrawal will follow because this part of the country has high per capita usage, relative costs, and is densely populated. They also have little or NO Coal consumption and aren't likely to.
30 Day 'NYMEX' Natural Gas Price Ending February 8th! (figure 2 above)
Nat Gas: 'The' Bridge to Long-Term Renewable Choices!
