Although The Eastern Half Of The U.S. Is Heating Up The Next '2' Natural-Gas Withdrawals Should Total ~250 Bcf Collectively!

Contributor Since 2015

Climate Researcher & Modeler with 32 years in Strategic Planning &

Prior: Academic background B.A. Geography/Planning -- 4 Graduate Degrees: M.A. in Physical Geography, MRP, (Masters in Regional Planning) -- PhD in Climatology -- PhD in Strategic Planning

Private Sector background -- Patenting of Hypalon Whitewalls (dad invented) for O.E. during Korean War & Cold Vulcanizing Process (for tire repair). Through the 60s and 70s I became the President/CEO of a Major Tire Mfg. which included majority ownership of several Private Label Tire brands. By 1976, I branched into Platinum fabrication and after 5 years returned to Post Graduate studies, retiring from the Private Sector with most of the assets we still derive our Unearned Income from to this day.

Carbon Dioxide is a gas whose importance is greatly misunderstood and I am going to try to describe and explain a more detailed survey of Earth's Dynamic Climate than the 'oversimplified' CO2 '1-Size-Fits-All-Issues' rhetoric that has been fed to the public. Not my favorite task, but a worthwhile one -- hopefully.

—----------------------------------------------------- Sept. 2018 Update Just Posted : Installments and more FREQUENT Additions will be forthcoming if Questions are Asked:

------------------------------- 9/24/2018 Topic: CO2 Sequestration & Methane:

Next Topic: Feasibility of the Sequestration & its Relevance & Relative Importance Vs. 'Toxic Emissions' and 'Remedial Actions' to address them after identifying and Mapping: Very interesting stuff, but is anyone interested.

-- NEWER UPDATE: September 24, 2018: The 'Carbon Sequestration' Issue is --Unfortunately exactly the 'Issue' that the 'Reactionaries' and including the 'Capitalists' and their 'Political Stooges' want sincerely concerned, honorable Americans to focus on. Why? Simple -- the 'Tipping Points' where "Carbon Sequestration" from Fossil Fuel combustion, particularly 'KING COAL' followed by 'Oil', in all its forms, and even the much cleaner 'Natural Gas' have passed sometime around the year 2000!

Momentum For CO2 Has Become Like a Giant Mudslide Encompassing the Entire Planet!

In the meantime, 'Methane', ~40x more efficacious as a Greenhouse Gas, is being released into the atmosphere, but again, in increasing volumes, and again 'Tipping Points' have already been crossed, although Methane's has been a less recent phenomenon, probably having occurred in the early 1980s, and primarily due to 'Deforestation', 'Overgrazing', 'Desertification', 'Biological Population Shifts' {even including 'Termites' in 'Clear-Cut' Tropical Rainforests producing mysterious increases in Methane concentrations from digesting wood from felled trees}.

Sure, the International Fossil Fuel industry is currently, thanks to more deregulation than we already had (plus a increasing 'Lack of Enforcenent' in the U.S. and the 'Developing World') is emitting more CO2 and Methane than ever before, but they aren't acting in a vacuum and are hardly the main culprit, though they could help rather than aggravate the problems -- plural -- which are from many sources.



I am going to have to add to this in regular installments and perhaps Blogs. Since few if any concerned individuals have indicated much interest in what I can offer or add to the discussion, my pace in adding relevant materials will move ahead without much urgency unless I am asked to answer specific questions or address these issues. I'll do that for anyone who asks, and those that have asked know that and I encourage you and others to ask. I am a very old man with serious health issues, but I still possess both an understanding of the research and consequences, having done a great deal of it since the early 1980s, and decades of actual empirical, 'case study', hands on (rather than just academic) relevant field work where the consequences of Environmental Degradation were there to be felt, studied and acted upon.









------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------NEW UPDATE 9/25/2017

September 25. 2017: I realize that I should be providing the scientific information that people expect of me. I have been slow to getting this organized due to both my health and because I have to post whatever is here without anyone else being considered responsible for the content. In the future I will attempt to provide more answers to Environmental questions regarding important topics not necessarily directly connected to investing. If you have any Climatic or Environmental questions please do not hesitate to ask. Don't let my poor writing skills discourage you if you have questions. To type even this small update required more physically than I can routinely accomplish. New accessibility enhanced equipment is something I will be installing to aid in this purpose. Thank you for your patience. lwp

9/30/2017

BARGE DELIVERED COAL=SULFURIC ACID RUN-OFF INTO RIVERS

Coal ruins the water quality as well as air, due to the run-off it creates which has an ultra low PH. In essence, that's how you make 'Sulfuric Acid'. Not good for rivers and barge delivered coals makes this inevitable. Bear in mind that the average Coal plant in the Ohio River, say 'Ghent' [between Cincinnati and Louisville] maintains a 100 'Burn Day' inventory. Ghent burns 14,000 tons of coal daily. 1.4 million tons sits adjacent to the Ohio River, in the rain, waiting to be used.

WATER AS WELL AS AIR IS CONTAMINATED BY COAL!

After rainfalls, rivulets of 'Sulfuric Acid' give birth to ephemeral streams that erode the ground as they make their way into the Ohio, just a few meters away. The rest simply goes into the water table and contaminates the 'Aquifer Recharge zone'. Small wonder so many Kentucky rural communities have municipal water rather than wells. CO2

REDUCTION IS IMPORTANT BUT THERE'S MORE THAN JUST CO2 TO REDUCE!







