Although The Eastern Half Of The U.S. Is Heating Up The Next '2' Natural-Gas Withdrawals Should Total ~250 Bcf Collectively!
Carbon Dioxide is a gas whose importance is greatly misunderstood and I am going to try to describe and explain a more detailed survey of Earth's Dynamic Climate than the 'oversimplified' CO2 '1-Size-Fits-All-Issues' rhetoric that has been fed to the public. Not my favorite task, but a worthwhile one -- hopefully.
—----------------------------------------------------- Sept. 2018 Update Just Posted : Installments and more FREQUENT Additions will be forthcoming if Questions are Asked:
------------------------------- 9/24/2018 Topic: CO2 Sequestration & Methane:
Next Topic: Feasibility of the Sequestration & its Relevance & Relative Importance Vs. 'Toxic Emissions' and 'Remedial Actions' to address them after identifying and Mapping: Very interesting stuff, but is anyone interested.
-- NEWER UPDATE: September 24, 2018: The 'Carbon Sequestration' Issue is --Unfortunately exactly the 'Issue' that the 'Reactionaries' and including the 'Capitalists' and their 'Political Stooges' want sincerely concerned, honorable Americans to focus on. Why? Simple -- the 'Tipping Points' where "Carbon Sequestration" from Fossil Fuel combustion, particularly 'KING COAL' followed by 'Oil', in all its forms, and even the much cleaner 'Natural Gas' have passed sometime around the year 2000!
Momentum For CO2 Has Become Like a Giant Mudslide Encompassing the Entire Planet!
In the meantime, 'Methane', ~40x more efficacious as a Greenhouse Gas, is being released into the atmosphere, but again, in increasing volumes, and again 'Tipping Points' have already been crossed, although Methane's has been a less recent phenomenon, probably having occurred in the early 1980s, and primarily due to 'Deforestation', 'Overgrazing', 'Desertification', 'Biological Population Shifts' {even including 'Termites' in 'Clear-Cut' Tropical Rainforests producing mysterious increases in Methane concentrations from digesting wood from felled trees}.
Sure, the International Fossil Fuel industry is currently, thanks to more deregulation than we already had (plus a increasing 'Lack of Enforcenent' in the U.S. and the 'Developing World') is emitting more CO2 and Methane than ever before, but they aren't acting in a vacuum and are hardly the main culprit, though they could help rather than aggravate the problems -- plural -- which are from many sources.
I am going to have to add to this in regular installments and perhaps Blogs. Since few if any concerned individuals have indicated much interest in what I can offer or add to the discussion, my pace in adding relevant materials will move ahead without much urgency unless I am asked to answer specific questions or address these issues. I'll do that for anyone who asks, and those that have asked know that and I encourage you and others to ask. I am a very old man with serious health issues, but I still possess both an understanding of the research and consequences, having done a great deal of it since the early 1980s, and decades of actual empirical, 'case study', hands on (rather than just academic) relevant field work where the consequences of Environmental Degradation were there to be felt, studied and acted upon.
September 25. 2017: I realize that I should be providing the scientific information that people expect of me. I have been slow to getting this organized due to both my health and because I have to post whatever is here without anyone else being considered responsible for the content. In the future I will attempt to provide more answers to Environmental questions regarding important topics not necessarily directly connected to investing. If you have any Climatic or Environmental questions please do not hesitate to ask. Don't let my poor writing skills discourage you if you have questions. To type even this small update required more physically than I can routinely accomplish. New accessibility enhanced equipment is something I will be installing to aid in this purpose. Thank you for your patience. lwp
9/30/2017
BARGE DELIVERED COAL=SULFURIC ACID RUN-OFF INTO RIVERS
Coal ruins the water quality as well as air, due to the run-off it creates which has an ultra low PH. In essence, that's how you make 'Sulfuric Acid'. Not good for rivers and barge delivered coals makes this inevitable. Bear in mind that the average Coal plant in the Ohio River, say 'Ghent' [between Cincinnati and Louisville] maintains a 100 'Burn Day' inventory. Ghent burns 14,000 tons of coal daily. 1.4 million tons sits adjacent to the Ohio River, in the rain, waiting to be used.
WATER AS WELL AS AIR IS CONTAMINATED BY COAL!
After rainfalls, rivulets of 'Sulfuric Acid' give birth to ephemeral streams that erode the ground as they make their way into the Ohio, just a few meters away. The rest simply goes into the water table and contaminates the 'Aquifer Recharge zone'. Small wonder so many Kentucky rural communities have municipal water rather than wells. CO2
REDUCTION IS IMPORTANT BUT THERE'S MORE THAN JUST CO2 TO REDUCE!
Summary
- Reporting Month: Ending March 8th [3 More Weekly Inventory Reports]: Suggests Inventory Slightly Higher Than 1.5 Tcf Thursday March 8th [week ending March 2nd]. Deviation >20%-"5 year Average" >25% "2017"
- NOAA Forecast for "6-10 Day" & "8-14 Day" Periods for "CONUS-Region" suggest a Reduction in Natural Gas Usage due to Lower Demand in 'Eastern' and 'Midwestern' EIA Reporting Regions.
- 'South-Central', 'Pacific', & 'Mountain' Regions' collectively will provide little further Natural-Gas Withdrawals. Gulf Coast and Peninsula Florida are likely to have more Electricity used for Cooling than Heating.
- Western Half of the "CONUS" Region is Forecast to be Substantially 'Below Normal' and may cause Air-Mass Pressure Gradients EAST of Mississippi, mostly from Midwest to Northeast.
- Exports are likely to likely to remain strong as 'Cove Point' comes on line for Exports by early March and other International Markets remain strong based on continued seasonal weather in Europe and Asian markets.
The coldest weather, overall is behind us on a 'Population-Weighted', 'HDD' basis. The 'Net Withdrawal' are almost certainly going to decline over the next 3 Reports. After that, the Withdrawal Season will be quantitatively behind us. This Thursday (Feb. 22) will be significantly less than last Thursday's Withdrawal of -194 Bcf. An overall Withdrawal of ~250 Bcf is likely over the Next 2 Weeks - Combined. Based on the NOAA forecast, lower Withdrawals are likely thereafter.The Withdrawal Variation has Increased in Proportion Again [see graphic below]
Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
for week ending February 9, 2018 | Released: February 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. | Next Release: February 22, 2018
Net Inventory 2.078 Tcf 2/2/18 & 1.884 Tcf 2/9/18 Net Withdrawal : -194 Bcf Week to Week & 577 Bcf Below Last Year's Inventory & 433 Bcf Below the "5 Year Average" for February 9th!
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Summary text CSV JSN
|Historical Comparisons
|
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|
Year ago
(02/09/17)
|
5-year average
(2013-17)
|Region
|02/09/18
|net change
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|432
|-56
|485
|-10.9
|500
|-13.6
|Midwest
|468
|-75
|648
|-27.8
|581
|-19.4
|Mountain
|122
|-9
|151
|-19.2
|142
|-14.1
|Pacific
|213
|0
|205
|3.9
|233
|-8.6
|South Central
|649
|-54
|972
|-33.2
|861
|-24.6
|Salt
|178
|-6
|333
|-46.5
|238
|-25.2
|Nonsalt
|472
|-46
|639
|-26.1
|623
|-24.2
|Total
|1,884
|-194
|2,461
|-23.4
|2,317
|-18.7
|
Summary - Source EIA
Working gas in storage was 1,884 Bcf as of Friday, February 9, 2018, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 194 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 577 Bcf less than last year at this time and 433 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,317 Bcf. At 1,884 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
For information on sampling error in this report, see Estimated Measures of Sampling Variability table below.
Note: The shaded area indicates the range between the historical minimum and maximum values for the weekly series from 2013 through 2017. The dashed vertical lines indicate current and year-ago weekly periods.
Strong Demand For Natural Gas Promotes the Completion of Midstream and Downstream Projects
That title, above, states the likely future of the Natural Gas segment as a result of both this year's increased Domestic 'demand/supply', as well as the International community's change in attitude away from Coal as an electric generation 'Feedstock' NOW. Oil, as a Transportation sector 'Feedstock' is facing a similar, though more delayed prospect. National Energy policies have rapidly polarized toward the total banning of the Internal Combustion Engine throughout the world on an incremental basis between now and 2040. Most of the enactments are already being incrementally phased-in. Natural Gas is the primary 'Bridging Technology' being chosen as 'Renewables' are slowly being phased-in.
Investment In Natural Gas Infrastructure Highly Motivated by this Year's Natural Gas Boom!
The future looks bright for the Natural Gas segment of the Energy industry for a growing number of purposes in both scale and geographic breadth. Whereas the Coal industry, especially 'Thermal' coal is already in a decline, Petroleum still has a decade or two of solid demand left, in the international market. However, it is Natural Gas that has both a long-term future with a superior CAGR attached to it and the U.S. has an awesome potential to fill both its own present and future needs, as well as the demands of other nations seeking 'Cleaner' more 'Sustainable' paths to an Energy source of the future.
Renewables Take Time to Ramp-Up But Natural Gas Needs Infrastructure including 'Storage', 'Pipelines', 'Liquefaction/Regasification' and improved/enlarged 'Export' facilities!
The Appalachian Shale-Basins, especially the Marcellus/Utica, offer both underserved domestic markets, like Boston, whose Natural Gas is provided by imports for Electric generation, as well as the Export trade, from nearby 'Cove Point' a huge local source of American Natural Gas. All that's required is the continued investment in the necessary infrastructure to meet the increasing demand from both the domestic and Export markets for decades to come.
Disclosure: I am/we are long D, NEE, XOM, SO, DUK, PPL.
Additional disclosure: The Natural Gas Segment of the Energy industry is growing and is likely to benefit from the changes in the International collective National polices of the Developed and Developing World. Very likely, by next year the increasing domestic Natural Gas capacities will be met with increased demand from both the U.S. and foreign markets. This demand will likely be met in part due to the obvious future demand that Natural Gas has demonstrated it will have, and the relative ease in providing the finishing touches on the delivery system and Infrastructure connecting huge domestic Upstream assets to nearby Markets, Distribution Systems and Export Facilities. Meanwhile, despite Global Warming and Climatic Change, unforeseen weather extremes have been demonstrated and the Natural Gas & Utility Sectors will have to recognize this and take the appropriate steps to assure an ample supply for a difficult to predict volume of demand. Just, increased overall demand, can be accurately predicted. Where and when is another matter which will require increasing flexibility in the future in order to avoid shortages and potential regional disruptions.