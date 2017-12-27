TNRH: The Energy Metals Digest - Issue Of 12/27/2017, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

Politics & Press
On December 27, 2017, Bolivia hopes to sign a deal with at least one foreign partner to invest up to $750 million in factories to meet rising demand from China and other countries for lithium-ion batteries. The left-leaning government of President Evo Morales has scared away investors in other sectors. Bolivia had hoped its project at Uyuni, the largest salt flat in the world, would produce 480 t/y of LCE by 2011. Nine years and $450 million into the project, it is producing just 120 t/y by the state company YLB, as compared with the 70,000 t/y of Chile, 30,000 t/y of Argentina or worldwide 230,000 t/y. YLB CEO Juan Carlos Montenegro said Bolivia was talking with potential partners about an investment of up to $750 million for a 49% stake in a major expansion that could include up to seven new plants for cathodes, batteries and more. Next month, bids are due to build an industrial lithium carbonate facility designed by Germany's K-UTEC. That plant, which was slated to produce 30,000 tonnes per year in 2017, is now expected to produce half that in 2019 (see here).
Contracting
Stans Energy Corp. (HRE.TSXV)(OTCPK:HREEF) reported on December 22, 2017, that the company and Atomredmetzoloto JSC, aka, ARMZ, the mining division of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, have expanded their original Memorandum of Understanding announced on July 24, 2017. The new MOU outlines definitive steps and milestones for the determining partnership parameters for the joint redevelopment of the Zavitinskoye Lithium Mine in Trans-Baikal region, Russian Federation. As previously announced on December 11, 2017, Stans and ARMZ identified technical and legal issues which precluded both Stans and ARMZ from conducting the necessary geological sampling to evaluate the Pervomayskiy Lithium Stockpile. In place of this program, ARMZ will commence an internal scoping study on the Zavitinskoye Lithium mine, which was the historic source of mineralized material for the Pervomayskiy cut-off grade lithium mineralization stockpile. Upon the completion of the ARMZ internal Scoping Study and as per the terms of this MOU, Stans and ARMZ will enter into a joint project development program and partnership arrangement. As such, Stans and ARMZ will evaluate the joint development of the Zavotinskoye lithium mine and merits of utilizing the PGOK assets (see here).
Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.TSXV)(OTCQX:MLNLF) reported, as a result of unfavorable exploration results and as the Company continues to focus more exclusively on the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project, it has terminated its option agreement dated February 1, 2017 to acquire the Pocitos West project. The Company has entered into a Notice and Waiver Agreement with Liberty One Lithium Corp. whereby its option agreement dated May 17, 2017 (where the Company granted to Liberty the right to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Company’s interest in the Underlying Agreement and the Pocitos West Properties) was terminated effective December 22, 2017. As part of the Waiver, the Company waived all rights to six months’ notice of termination of the Liberty Agreement and the Company was able to immediately terminate the Underlying Agreement (see here).
Exploration
According to Xinhua news agency, a 519,500-ton lithium deposit was found in 2017 at the Keeryin Ore Concentration Area of Aba, western Sichuan Province. The outcrop ore bodies measure 88 to 1,553 meters long and two to 35 meters wide. More than 2,000 tons of rubidium were also detected in the area.
On December 27, 2017, Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.TSXV)(OTCQX:MLNLF) reported that it has met all the goals it set for 2017 to further develop the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project. Production well tests in addition to engineering and process studies are underway for completion in early-2018 of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and to meet the Company’s commitments to explore and develop its newly acquired REMSA ground that added a further 2,492 of highly prospective land. Millennial has completed the drilling campaign along with some other key technical programs and delivered a robust NI43-101 resource report. Following the 43-101 report it engaged WorleyParsons to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment. It has also brought in a strategic partner which has invested $30 million in the company. Overall the Company has strengthened its cash position by raising close to $50 million in 2017. The Company is believed to be well funded to take the Pastos Grandes project to the next step (see here).
Appraisal & Development
Offtake contracts, marketing & commodity prices
Capital markets
Stans Energy Corp. (HRE.TSXV)(OTCPK:HREEF) announced on December 22, 2017, a proposed non-brokered private placement offering of up to C$70,000 of common shares in the capital of Stans Energy Corp. to be sold on a best efforts basis. The Offering is for up to $80,000 consisting of up to 1,600,000 units at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company for a period of 60 months at a price of $0.06 per common share. Stans intends to use the gross proceeds for general corporate purposes (see here).
- Bearing Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:BRGRF) registered a decrease of 95.83% in short interest, from 4,800 to 200 shares in December as published by FINRA. Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as an exploration and development firm in North America with a market cap of approximately $35.63 million. The firm holds 100% interests in the HY Jay, VM, VBA, and Big properties in gold district of the Yukon near Golden Predator.
On December 22, 2017, Vancouver-based INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. (AIX. TSXV)(ARXRD) announced that it has closed its previously (November 23, 2017, and November 27, 2017) announced a private placement of units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,830,000. Pursuant to the private placements, a total of 34,000,000 units were issued at $0.12 per share, for gross proceeds of $4,080,000, and a total of 5,000,000 units were issued at $0.15 per share, for gross proceeds of $750,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per share for 36 months. The shares and warrants comprising the units are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring April 23, 2018. With respect to the units issued at $0.12 per unit, a total of $134,776.40 in cash finder's fees were paid to arm's length parties. With respect to the units issued at $0.15 per unit, a total of $11,250 in cash finder's fees were paid to arm's length parties. Proceeds received by the Company will be used for general corporate purposes and for advancing the Company's 100%-owned Jackpot lithium project, located in the Georgia Lake area of the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario (see here).
M&A
- Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.TSXV)(OTCQX:MLNLF) reported that on December 21, 2017 it has entered into the final agreement with the Salta Provincial Energy and Mining Company for the acquisition of 2,492 hectares of claims located in the Pastos Grandes Salar and contiguous with Millennial’s current land holdings there. Completion of the acquisition will bring the company’s holdings at Pastos Grandes to a total of 8,664 hectares. The award of the REMSA Ground to the company, and the terms of that award and acquisition, were disclosed in a news release dated August 24, 2017. The process for entering into the Final Agreement was further detailed in the company’s news release dated September 1, 2017.
- Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.TSXV)(OTCQX:MLNLF) announced on December 21, 2017 that it has agreed to amend the terms of its agreement by which it can acquire a 100% interest in the Cauchari East Lithium Project. The Cauchari East Agreement was first announced on September 26, 2016 with additional disclosure in the company’s news release dated September 28, 2016. Under the original terms of the Cauchari East Agreement, Millennial could acquire a 100% interest in the Project, royalty and easement free, in consideration of the following payments, share issuances and work commitments, totaling $10.5 million.
Margaux Red Capital Inc. (MXC.H.NEX) and Sigma Lithium Resources Inc. announced that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated December 22, 2017 with Sigma Lithium Resources Inc. and the shareholders of Sigma pursuant to which, among other things, Margaux will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sigma as Margaux's Qualifying Transaction. In addition and in connection with the Proposed Transaction, Sigma will undertake a brokered private placement of subscription receipts. Sigma's shareholders will receive common shares in the capital of Margaux in exchange for 100% of the Sigma Shares based on an exchange ratio that will result in holders of Sigma Shares receiving such number of Margaux Shares as will result in the Consideration Shares comprising 99% of the outstanding Margaux Shares. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, subject to regulatory approval, the directors, senior officers and insiders of Margaux are expected to be as follows: Calvyn Gardner, CEO; Marcelo Paiva, CFO; Alvaro Barbosa, Chief Legal Officer; Ana Cristina Cabral, Director; Tadeu Carneiro, Director; Itamar Resende, Director. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for ongoing exploration and development of the Sigma Lithium Project. Sigma, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sigma Mineração S.A., is focused on developing its 100% owned past-producing Sigma Lithium Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Sigma's property is being evaluated as a potential high grade, hard rock lithium mining prospect and the property hosts numerous prospective lithium bearing pegmatites within its land package of over 15,000 hectares. From August to December 2017, Sigma completed approximately 9,000 meters of drilling at several high priority exploration targets, which will be the subject of Sigma's initial National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects mineral resource estimate, the independent technical report for which is expected to be completed during Q1 of 2018. Sigma has engaged and is working with SGS Canada Inc. as the primary author of the technical report. Financial statements of Sigma are being prepared for inclusion in the filing statement, described in more detail below, and have not yet been reviewed by Margaux. Sigma's current strategy consists of aggressively developing and advancing the ten lithium pegmatite targets on Sigma's property (see here).
Management
- International Lithium Corp (OTCPK:ILHMF) insider Anthony Michael Kovacs sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on December 6, 2017 at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$12,350.
