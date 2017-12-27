TNRH: The Energy Metals Digest - Issue Of 12/27/2017, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

Margaux Red Capital Inc. (MXC.H.NEX) and Sigma Lithium Resources Inc. announced that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated December 22, 2017 with Sigma Lithium Resources Inc. and the shareholders of Sigma pursuant to which, among other things, Margaux will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sigma as Margaux's Qualifying Transaction. In addition and in connection with the Proposed Transaction, Sigma will undertake a brokered private placement of subscription receipts. Sigma's shareholders will receive common shares in the capital of Margaux in exchange for 100% of the Sigma Shares based on an exchange ratio that will result in holders of Sigma Shares receiving such number of Margaux Shares as will result in the Consideration Shares comprising 99% of the outstanding Margaux Shares. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, subject to regulatory approval, the directors, senior officers and insiders of Margaux are expected to be as follows: Calvyn Gardner, CEO; Marcelo Paiva, CFO; Alvaro Barbosa, Chief Legal Officer; Ana Cristina Cabral, Director; Tadeu Carneiro, Director; Itamar Resende, Director. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for ongoing exploration and development of the Sigma Lithium Project. Sigma, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sigma Mineração S.A., is focused on developing its 100% owned past-producing Sigma Lithium Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Sigma's property is being evaluated as a potential high grade, hard rock lithium mining prospect and the property hosts numerous prospective lithium bearing pegmatites within its land package of over 15,000 hectares. From August to December 2017, Sigma completed approximately 9,000 meters of drilling at several high priority exploration targets, which will be the subject of Sigma's initial National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects mineral resource estimate, the independent technical report for which is expected to be completed during Q1 of 2018. Sigma has engaged and is working with SGS Canada Inc. as the primary author of the technical report. Financial statements of Sigma are being prepared for inclusion in the filing statement, described in more detail below, and have not yet been reviewed by Margaux. Sigma's current strategy consists of aggressively developing and advancing the ten lithium pegmatite targets on Sigma's property (see here).