TNRH: The Energy Metals Digest - Issue Of 2/05/2018, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

Government Relation & Right-holding
- On Feb 4, 2018, Randgold Resources (GOLD) says it is engaging at the highest level with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to head off the enactment of a new mining code which the company believes will severely limit the growth of the mining industry in the DRC as well as the country's own economic prospects. The new code was passed by both houses of parliament last week but still has to be signed by the president before it becomes law. Among its main provisions, the new mining code would increase the royalty on base metals such as copper and cobalt to 3.5% from the current 2%. It would also impose a 5% royalty on what the so-called “strategic metals” and a 50% tax on "super profits" defined as income realized when commodity prices rise 25% above levels as in a project’s bankable-feasibility study. Once the law is ratified, miners would have to comply with it immediately because just recently the lawmakers also voted in favor of lifting a provision exempting license-holders of compliance with the new code for 10 years. Mark Bristow, CEO of Randgold, said "It is therefore very disappointing to see that none of our proposals and comments are reflected in the legislation, which is in factmore draconian in its final form than earlier drafts. Among other things, its attempts to scrap the 10-year stability clause enshrined in the 2002 code, which was the basis on which Randgold and other mining companies invested in the DRC. In fact, when Randgold and AngloGold Ashanti bought the project which became the Kibali mine, we sought and received a formal written declaration from the DRC government which entrenches our rights under the 2002 code and confirms that the law would be honoured in respect, not only of Kibali but also any permit renewals," he said. "It is our express wish that the government grasps the serious consequences this ill-considered code will have on its ability as a country to attract international investment and re-investment to the DRC, and to refer the code back to the ministry of mines for further consultation with the industry. If this fails, however, we shall seek to enforce our rights including those which provide for international arbitration."
On Feb 5, 2018, Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TSX)(OTCQX:IVPAF) Executive Chairman Robert Friedland said that he plans to directly address potential changes that have been proposed to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s mining code during his keynote presentation at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 7. “Ivanhoe Mines, in common with all international participants in the DRC mining industry, expects that the government will respect and protect the spirit and the letter of the current mining code. However, there remains the distinct possibility of unified, industry-led actions if the proposed changes do become law,” Mr. Friedland said. “Ivanhoe supports a fair and equitable distribution of profits and benefits between the government, surrounding communities and international investors; we also equally support the upholding and fulfillment of prior government commitments to foster investments in mine developments. We are absolutely determined to see that any additional revenues generated from our projects directly benefit the Congolese people. We also expect to receive assurances that previous agreements will continue to be honored to safeguard the DRC’s future as an important destination for mining investment.” Ivanhoe Mines is advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: 1) Mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa’s Bushveld Complex; 2) mine development and exploration at the Tier One Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery on the Central African Copperbelt in the DRC; and 3) upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-silver-germanium mine, also on the DRC’s Copperbelt.
On Feb 5, 2018, Democratic Republic of Congo’s state mining company Gecamines said it wanted to renegotiate contracts with its international partners this year to get a bigger piece of the revenues. Gecamines Chairman Albert Yuma told the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, that talks on contract revisions should to start in 2Q2018 and be completed by end-2018 or beginning-2019, saying the existing contracts are "mainly the result of a history that has placed our state in a difficult situation and forced it to negotiate in a weak position. We therefore call for a rethink of our past partnerships to enable them to achieve the only purpose for which they were signed: to provide benefits for the state and Gecamines.” Gecamines currently has 12 JVs and 5 mine leasing contracts signed with its foreign partners. Some think tanks said that Gecamines failed to account for hundreds of millions of dollars of money collected from mining companies, but Gecamines denied the charge.
Exploration
On Feb. 05, 2018, Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.TSX-V)(OTCQB:BRGRF) provided an update on developments at the Maricunga Project in Chile. The Maricunga JV continues to advance towards the completion of a DFS anticipated in 3Q2018. Minera Salar Blanco, a JV owned by Bearing (17.7%), Minera Salar Blanco SpA (32.3%) and the pre-DFS costs-carrying operator Lithium Power International (50%)(OTC:LTHHF), has provided an update on the ongoing advancements in the Maricunga lithium project. Minera Salar Blanco reports that work with Veolia, GEA, Andritz, and FLSmith continue to advance with pilot plant test work on lithium-rich brine from the Maricunga project. The first stage of the processing has been completed, as previously reported, with brine reaching a 5% lithium concentration. The second stage of processing, which involves the production of lithium carbonate and potash, is expected to be completed in Q1/2018. Process test work is well advanced with optimizations to the brine polishing sequence anticipated in the coming months. The EIA is well advanced and is anticipated to be submitted by 2Q2018. The environmental baseline studies have been completed on site and information is being documented for inclusion in the EIA. The hydrogeological model for the salar has advanced significantly, with the conceptual, numerical and two-dimensional models having been completed and the calibration of the three-dimensional model currently underway. The hydrogeological model, which will allow for the definition of a mineral reserve from the recently upgraded project brine resource, is anticipated to be completed in 1Q2018. The Maricunga project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over US$30 million has been invested in the project to date and all expenditures through 2018, including the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study in 3Q2018, are fully-funded by the earn-in JV partner.
- On Feb 5, 2018, Core Exploration Ltd. (CXO.ASX) announced that the acquisition of the Bynoe Lithium Project is continuing to deliver
positive results for Core, with high-grade lithium drill assays received from
all four historic pegmatite mines in Core’s first drilling on the newly acquired EL30015, including 10m @ 1.6% Li2O from 83m in NRC006 at Carlton prospect, 5m @ 2.2% Li2O from 70m in NRC004 at Hang Gong prospect, 1m @ 3.0 % Li2O from 70m in NRC004. Drilling data from RC and RAB at the Hang Gong, Booths and Lees prospects indicates multiple, shallow dipping, and high-grade spodumene pegmatites. Multiple, shallow dipping pegmatites up to 20m true width provide alternate open pit mining scenarios at the Finniss Project. All prospects drilled have grades greater than 1.0 % Li2O and are open downdip and along strike. Newly drilled spodumene pegmatites are located within 5km of the Grants Lithium Deposit. Hang Gong is within granted Mining Lease ML16 and Carlton is within the Grants ML Application. Core will commence follow up drilling of these prospects as soon as dry season starts.
Company quarterly/yearly filings
- On Feb 2, 2018, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) released 4Q2017 results. The net sales were $1,864.3 million, up 33.3% yoy, thanks to higher sales volume of copper (+5.7%) and zinc (+19.8%), and
better prices for copper (+29.7%), molybdenum (+32.5%) and zinc (+28.9%). After a one-time, non-cash income tax reform adjustment, the company reported a $287.5 million net loss in the quarter. 2017 net income, before the impact of the one-time tax adjustment, was $1,471.8 million or 89.5% higher than 2016. 4Q2017 adjusted EBITDA was $999.7 million, 58.9% higher than 4Q2016, with the adjusted EBITDA margin in 4Q2017 at 53.6%, up from 45.0% in 4Q2016. The 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $3,292.4 million. Operating cash cost per pound of copper net of by-product revenues was $0.89 in 4Q2017, compared to $0.96 in 4Q2016. The Ilo smelter processed a record of 1,153,486 tons of copper concentrates which yielded an anode production record of 345,847 tons. Also in Ilo, the refinery produced a record 291,373 tons of copper cathodes. Cash flow from operating activities in 2017 was $1,976.6 million, Capex in 2017 were $1,023.5 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $953.1 million. On January 25, 2018, the Board of Directors authorized a dividend of $0.30 per share payable on February 27, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2018.
