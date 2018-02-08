TNRH: The Energy Metals Digest - Issue Of 2/05/2018, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

On Feb. 05, 2018, Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.TSX-V)(OTCQB:BRGRF) provided an update on developments at the Maricunga Project in Chile. The Maricunga JV continues to advance towards the completion of a DFS anticipated in 3Q2018. Minera Salar Blanco, a JV owned by Bearing (17.7%), Minera Salar Blanco SpA (32.3%) and the pre-DFS costs-carrying operator Lithium Power International (50%)(OTC:LTHHF), has provided an update on the ongoing advancements in the Maricunga lithium project. Minera Salar Blanco reports that work with Veolia, GEA, Andritz, and FLSmith continue to advance with pilot plant test work on lithium-rich brine from the Maricunga project. The first stage of the processing has been completed, as previously reported, with brine reaching a 5% lithium concentration. The second stage of processing, which involves the production of lithium carbonate and potash, is expected to be completed in Q1/2018. Process test work is well advanced with optimizations to the brine polishing sequence anticipated in the coming months. The EIA is well advanced and is anticipated to be submitted by 2Q2018. The environmental baseline studies have been completed on site and information is being documented for inclusion in the EIA. The hydrogeological model for the salar has advanced significantly, with the conceptual, numerical and two-dimensional models having been completed and the calibration of the three-dimensional model currently underway. The hydrogeological model, which will allow for the definition of a mineral reserve from the recently upgraded project brine resource, is anticipated to be completed in 1Q2018. The Maricunga project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over US$30 million has been invested in the project to date and all expenditures through 2018, including the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study in 3Q2018, are fully-funded by the earn-in JV partner.