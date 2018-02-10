TNRH: The MLP Digest - Issue Of 2/09/2018, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

Earnings Report
Buckeye Partners (BPL) reports Q4 EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.05. Revenue of $946.05M (+2.4% Y/Y) beats by $45.59M. DCF: $188.9M
Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) reports Q2 EPS of $0.60 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.88. Revenue of $373.3M (+17.6% Y/Y) misses by $9.27M.
NuStar GP Holdings (NSH) announced Q4 EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.07. See Press Release.
NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) reports Q4 net income of $25.18M. Revenue of $450.54M (-4.5% Y/Y) beats by $15.08M. See Press Release.
DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF) reports Q4 net income of $30.6M on Revenue of $116M (+175.5% Y/Y). See Press Release.
Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) says Q4 EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.01. Revenue of $150.5M (-0.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.88M. See Press Release.
Viper Energy (VNOM) reports Q4 EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.07. Revenue of $59.2M (+112.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.32M. See Press Release.
Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) says Q4 EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.15. Revenue of $7.61B (+27.9% Y/Y) beats by $930M. See Press Release.
Acxiom (ACXM) announced Q3 EPS of $0.31 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.24. Revenue of $235M (+5.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.88M. See Press Release.
NGL Energy Partners (NGL) says Q3 EPS of $0.32 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.19. Revenue of $4.46B (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $560M. See Press Release.
Operations
Sunoco Pipeline, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), agrees to a $12.6M fine related to problems with its Mariner East 2 natural gas pipeline project but will resume work under a consent agreement, says Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection. The regulator says Sunoco has "taken steps to ensure the company will conduct the remaining pipeline activities in accordance with the law and permit conditions, and will be allowed to resume," after the project was halted in early January. Sunoco Pipeline says it disagreed with the state's findings but agreed to the deal to avoid litigation and resume construction on the $2.5B project.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorizes Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) to resume horizontal drilling under the Tuscarawas River in Ohio for the Rover natural gas pipeline. FERC says it allowed Rover to start drilling again after ETP provided a revised drilling plan for the second pipe under the river and analysis of residential water wells in the vicinity of the drill. ETP already has one pipe in service under the Tuscarawas with more than 1.1B cf/day of gas flowing through it, but the FERC ordered Rover to stop drilling of the second pipe under the river on Jan. 24 after some drilling fluid was lost.
M&A
NuStar Energy (NS) and NuStar GP Holdings (NSH) announce a merger through a unit-for-unit exchange, resulting in NSH becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary and the cancellation of the 2% economic general partner interest in NS and the incentive distribution rights in NS. NSH unitholders will receive 0.55 of an NSH common unit in exchange for each NSH unit they own at closing, a 1.7% premium to yesterday's closing price; the transaction will result in ~23.6M additional common units being issued by NS. NS also announces a "reset" of its quarterly distribution to $0.60/unit, which the company expects will reduce annual distribution outflow by ~$200M/year. NSH President and CEO Brad Barron says simplifying the corporate structure and eliminating incentive distribution rights will lower cost of capital and create a more efficient and transparent structure.
Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) agrees to acquire a 25.01% membership interest in Rockies Express Pipeline and ~5.62M common units of Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) from Tallgrass Development. The companies also announced that TEP has acquired a 2% membership interest in Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline from Tallgrass Development.
Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) says it is beginning an evaluation of potential reorganization alternatives involving TEGP and Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP).
Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) agreed to acquire water infrastructure assets for $95M that it says will establish its footprint in the Bakken shale and provides a platform from which to build additional midstream business in the Bakken.
CNX Resources (CNX) agrees to sell its 95% interest in the Shirley-Pennsboro gathering system in West Virginia to CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) for $265M. Shirley-Pennsboro gathers and transports gas in the core wet gas region of the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and currently has 180 MMcfe/day of flowing production. The deal is expected to add $22M-$24M of 2018 EBITDA for CNXM on a full year pro forma basis, with substantial EBITDA growth expected beyond 2018; CNX expects a negligible impact to 2018 EBITDA guidance since a transaction was contemplated in its prior guidance numbers.
California Resources Corp. (CRC) announced a midstream joint venture with a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management (ARES). CRC says the Ares company will invest $750M in the venture and has purchased ~2.34M CRC common shares in a private placement for $21.33/share based on a recent volume-weighted average price. CRC will purchase power and gas processing from the JV, which owns the Elk Hills gas-fired power plant and a 200M cf/day cryogenic gas processing plant located near Bakersfield, CA.
Distribution
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividends
|Up
|Forward yield
|Payable
|On record
|ex-div
|CSI Compressco
|(CCLP)
|$0.1875 quarterly
|0%
|11.03%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 1
|Western Gas Partners
|(WES)
|$0.92 quarterly
|1.7%
|7.03%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 1
|Archrock Partners
|(APLP)
|$0.285 quarterly
|0%
|8.15%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 8
|EQT GP Holdings
|(EQGP)
|$0.244 quarterly
|7%
|3.41%
|Feb. 23
|Feb. 2
|EQT Midstream Partners
|(EQM)
|$1.025 quarterly
|4.6%
|5.37%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 2
|EnLink Midstream Partners
|(ENLK)
|$0.39 quarterly
|0%
|9.13%
|Feb. 13
|Jan. 31
|Martin Midstream Partners
|(MMLP)
|$0.50 quarterly
|0%
|13.11%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Hoegh LNG Partners LP
|(HMLP)
|$0.43 quarterly
|0%
|9.01%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 1
|Crestwood Equity
|(CEQP)
|$0.60 quarterly
|0%
|8.73%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Star Gas
|(SGU)
|$0.11 quarterly
|0%
|4.07%
|Feb. 6
|Jan. 29
|Dorchester Minerals
|(DMLP)
|$0.386915 quarterly
|35.9%
|10.02%
|Feb. 8
|Jan. 29
|BP Midstream Partners
|(BPMP)
|$0.1798 quarterly
|0%
|4.77%
|Feb. 15
|Feb. 1
|Phillips 66 Partners
|(PSXP)
|$0.678 quarterly
|5%
|4.95%
|Feb. 13
|Jan. 31
|Capital Product Partners
|(CPLP)
|$0.08 quarterly
|0%
|9.17%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 2
|Antero Midstream
|(AM)
|
$0.365 quarterly
|30%
|4.61%
|February 13
|February 1
|AMGP GP LLC
|(AMGP)
|$0.075 quarterly
|27%
|1.45%
|February 20
|February 1
|Trans Montaigne Partners L.P.
|(TLP)
|
$0.77 quarterly
|2.0%
|7.34%
|February 8
|January 31
|USA Compression Partners
|(USAC)
|$0.525 quarterly
|0%
|11.44%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 2
|Western Gas Partners, LP
|(WES)
|
$0.920 quarterly
|2%
|6.92%
|February 13
|February 1
|Western Gas Equity Partners, LP
|(WGP)
|$0.54875 quarterly
|2%
|5.32%
|February 22
|February 1
|Williams Partners
|(WPZ)
|$0.60 quarterly
|0%
|5.5%
|Feb. 9
|Feb. 2
|CNX Midstream Partners LP
|(CNXM)
|$0.3133 quarterly
|3.6%
|6.42%
|February 14
|February 5
|CSI Compressco LP
|(CCLP)
|$0.1875 quarterly
|0%
|10.90%
|February 14
|February 1
|Navios Maritime
|(NAP)
|$0.4225 quarterly
|0%
|17.4%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 9
|Blueknight Energy Partners
|(BKEP)
|$0.145 quarterly
|0%
|10.36%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 2
|Hess Midstream Partners
|(HESM)
|$0.3218 quarterly
|3.6%
|5.92%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 2
|DCP Midstream
|(DCP)
|$0.78 quarterly
|0%
|7.4%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Delek Logistics Partners
|(DKL)
|$0.725 quarterly
|1.4%
|8.84%
|Feb. 12
|Feb. 2
|TC PipeLines
|(TCP)
|$1.00 quarterly
|0%
|7.07%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 2
|Magellan Midstream Partners
|(MMP)
|$0.92 quarterly
|1.7%
|4.89%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 6
|NGL Energy Partners
|(NGL)
|$0.39 quarterly
|0%
|9.07%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 6
|Valero Energy Partners
|$0.5075 quarterly
|5.7%
|4.33%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 5
|AmeriGas Partners
|(APU)
|$0.95 quarterly
|0%
|7.95%
|Feb. 20
|Feb. 9
|Sunoco LP
|(SUN)
|0.8255 quarterly
|0%
|10.15%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 6
|Suburban Propane Partners
|(SPH)
|$0.60 quarterly
|0%
|9.65%
|Feb. 13
|Feb. 6
|Shell Midstream Partners
|(SHLX)
|$0.333 quarterly
|4.7%
|4.41%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 5
|Noble Midstream Partners LP
|(NBLX)
|$0.4883 quarterly
|4.7%
|3.53%
|Feb. 12
|Feb. 5
|Dominion Midstream
|(DM)
|$0.3180 quarterly
|5.1%
|4.02%
|Feb. 15
|Feb. 5
|Summit Midstream
|(SMLP)
|$0.575 quarterly
|0%
|10.27%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Golar LNG Partners
|(GMLP)
|0.5775 quarterly
|0%
|10.08%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Cypress Energy
|(CELP)
|$0.21 quarterly
|0%
|11.76%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Sprague Resources
|(SRLP)
|$0.6375 quarterly
|2.4%
|9.86%
|Feb. 12
|Feb. 6
|Feb. 5
|Holly Energy
|(HEP)
|$0.65 quarterly
|0.8%
|8.13%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 5
|Feb. 2
|MPLX
|(MPLX)
|$0.6075 quarterly
|3.4%
|6.25%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 5
|Feb. 2
|American Midstream Partners
|(AMID)
|$0.4125 quarterly
|0%
|11.0%
|Feb. 14
|Feb 7
|Feb 6
|Kimbell Royalty Partners
|(KRP)
|$0.36 quarterly
|16.1%
|7.7%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Feb 6
|Westlake Chemical
|(WLKP)
|$0.3864 quarterly
|2.9%
|6.37%
|Feb. 23
|Feb. 8
|Feb 7
|NuStar GP
|(NSH)
|$0.545 quarterly
|0%
|11.75%
|Feb. 15
|Feb. 8
|Feb 7
|NuStar
|(NS)
|$1.095 quarterly
|0%
|12.57%
|Feb. 13
|Feb 8
|Feb 7
|Global Partners
|(GLP)
|$0.4625 quarterly
|0%
|10.28%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 9
|Feb 8
|Energy Transfer Equity
|(ETE)
|$0.305 quarterly
|3.4%
|6.59%
|Feb. 20
|Feb. 8
|Feb. 7
|Energy Transfer Partners L.P.
|(ETP)
|0%
|11.26%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 8
|Feb. 7
|GasLog
|(GLOP)
|$0.5235 quarterly
|1.2%
|8.78%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 9
|Feb. 8
|Enbridge Energy Partners
|(EEP)
|$0.35 quarterly
|0%
|9.68%
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 7
|Feb. 6
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP*
|(OMP)
|$0.3750 quarterly
|7.8%
|Feb. 26
|Feb. 16
|Feb. 15
|USD Partners
|(USDP)
|$0.35 quarterly
|1.4%
|12.61%
|Feb. 16
|Feb. 12
|Feb. 9
|Black Stone Minerals
|(BSM)
|$0.3125 quarterly
|0%
|7.31%
|Feb. 27
|Feb. 20
|Feb. 16
|Spectra Energy Partners
|(SEP)
|$0.7388 quarterly
|1.7%
|7.2%
|Feb. 28
|Feb. 20
|Feb. 16
|Sanchez Midstream Partners
|(SNMP)
|$0.4508 quarterly
|0%
|15.35%
|Feb. 28
|Feb. 20
|Feb. 16
|Tallgrass Energy GP
|(TEGP)
|$0.12 quarterly
|33%
|6.06%
|Feb 14
|Jan 30
|Viper Energy
|(VNOM)
|$0.46 quarterly
|36.5%
|7.75%
|Feb. 26
|Feb. 19
|Feb. 15
* The Board of Directors also declared the Q3 distribution of $0.0245/unit (pro-rated) for the six days ending Sept. 30, 2017.
Disclosure: I am/we are long the TNRH model portfolios.