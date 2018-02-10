TNRH Weekly Rambling: 2/03 - 2/09/2018, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

I am patiently adjusting various positions, setting up the model portfolios for the future.

The TNRH model portfolios have weathered this bear punch relatively well because our value approach and recent selling to raise cash.

A major correction engulfed the energy sector, with the oil prices falling precipitously all week. No other sectors are spared.

Oil & Gas

In the last issue of the Weekly Rambling (see here), I said.

"What distinguishes this round of oil price weakness from those in August, October, and November is the lack of a parabolic rise in the culminating part of the upswing."

Little did I know such a weak ascent portends a precipitous fall that we are experiencing now. The pain is nearing the maximum now, with some market participants throwing up hands.

Has the capitulation begun? To me, it seems yes. How long will it last? I wish I knew but I think I have made preparation in recent months for any untoward events so we will come out of the turmoil as a winner.

In retrospect, it is clear that the lack of a parabolic ascent near the end of the latest oil price upswing was clearly telling us something so I probably should have gotten its signaling in a more conclusive way.

This week, GeoPark (GPRK) released the reserve report as of December 31, 2017. The company had another great year in exploration, increasing the 2P reserves by 31% YoY. My review of the results is here.





Mineral Resources

After a run of over 100% gain, the lithium developers/producers (LIT) has been having a major rest since October 2017. In recent weeks, LIT has been particularly weak following the agreement reached between Corfo and SQM (SQM). On January 16, it started the second leg of downfall; on January 29, it began the third leg of freefall; on February 5, it breached the medium-term trendline. However, on the weekly chart, LIT formed a long-legged doji in the week ended February 9.

What does this doji mean for the near-term direction of LIT? It probably implies a short-term reversal is to follow. Technically speaking, LIT is grossly over-sold on the daily chart. All week, LIT has been fighting mightily to stay above the 200 DMA and it managed to do so.

This week, an in-depth analysis of the Russian mining giant Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) was posted (see here). A short piece followed up, presenting a treatment of the political risk Nornichel is supposed to be suffering from (see here).

Others

As I revealed in recent weeks, I have sold the vast majority of the long-term buy-and-hold positions, e.g., Novo Nordisk (NVO), Regeneron (REGN), Acadia (ACAD), Gilead (GILD), Union Pacific (UNP), Visa (V), Shopify (SHOP), and MercadoLibre (MELI), some of which I have held for a number of years.

Luckily the offloading helped dodge a very mean bloodbath that unfolded in the long two weeks while creating enough dry powder to back up truck on the natural resources names that are being given away.

What I bought in the week & how does it perform?

I alert the TNRH members on buy and sell trades in two ways. I tell the members of the trade orders I am about to enter or just entered on the fly in the Chat Room; I also summarize the trades executed or unfilled during the day in the Daily Buy/Sell Alert, which goes out to members through email upon market close.

Over the past week, I have been buying some deep values and sold a few buy-and-hold names that are overvalued. Only time will tell how this portfolio rotation will fare. However, as a value investor, I buy what is being given away at an insanely low price; I sell what is prices dearly. I still like the vast majority of the stocks I just sold, every aspect of them except for their prices. In the future, I'd be happy to buy them back, should the prices offered are deemed attractive.

Interesting readings



Last week, I mentioned a few reading materials that I believe can be quite useful for those who would like to have an idea of how to value oil stocks.

This week, may I recommend the following reading:

"Why Averaging Down Is A Bad Investment Strategy"(see here) by StockMarketCookBook.

