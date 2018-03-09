TNRH Weekly Rambling: 3/3 - 3/9/2018, Brought To You By Laurentian Research

The junior mining sector began to show an unusual amount of unsavory behaviors, perhaps a sign of a forthcoming bubble burst.

Granite Oil reported solid results and the market seems to appreciate its sure-footed progress.

Canacol released 4Q2017 results, on the basis of which I reviewed the risk-reward profile of the company.

GeoPark reported another year of steady growth and I updated the estimated intrinsic value of that amazing company.





Oil & Gas

On February 5, 2018, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) announced its independent oil and gas reserves assessment, certified by DeGolyer and MacNaughton Corp (D&M), under PRMS methodology, as of December 31, 2017. On March 7, 2018, the company reported its consolidated financial results for the three month period ended December 31, 2017, and its audited annual results for 2017. This gives us an opportunity to update the intrinsic value of the company and to re-assess its risk-reward profile.

The company is truly a rare beauty:

Steady growth in reserves and production 15 years in a row, with 2P reserves increasing at a CAGR of 20% and production at 34%.

F&D costs at $4.0/boe.

At $40/bo of oil price, the Colombian assets boast an average IRR of over 500% and a 6-month payback period.

The best management you can find anywhere, super shrewd yet friendly to shareholders, visionary yet frugal, lots of skin in the game, and entrepreneurial.

The update on GeoPark can be found here.

On March 5, 2018, Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE.TSX)(OTCQX:CNNEF) reported its conventional natural gas reserves and light, medium and heavy crude

oil and deemed volumes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (see here). An update to the estimated intrinsic value, therefore, is due.

Canacol (OTCQX:CNNEF) grew the 1P, 2P, and 3P reserves by 15%, 21%, and 27% yoy, respectively. Since 2009, the 2P reserves had been increasing at a CAGR of 35%.

The company achieved 1P reserve replacement of 241%, based on calendar 2017 gross 1P reserve and deemed volume additions of 14.4 MMboe; it achieved 2P reserve replacement of 399%, based on calendar 2017 gross 1P reserve and deemed volume additions of 23.9 MMboe.

The company recorded a 2P reserves life index of 16 years based on the annualized 4Q2017 production of 17,577 boe/d, an improvement over the 13 years in 2016.

The 2P finding and development costs, aka F&D costs, came to US$0.63/Mcf for calendar 2017. For the three years ending December 31, 2017, the 2P F&D costs were US$0.50/Mcf, while the 2P finding, development and acquisition costs, i.e., FD&A, were at US$ 0.56/Mcf.

I discussed where the economic moat of the company natural gas franchise stands, the risk and reward profile, and near-term catalysts. the article can be found here.

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF)(GXO.TSX) also released its 4Q2017 operational results, but I will not be able to post the review soon enough to make it to this issue of Weekly Rambling, for which I will hope you could forgive me.

Mineral Resources

Recently, I have been taken aback in a few unrelated incidences by the unsavory attitudes of some junior miners:

One miner may be at the risk of losing their concessions but the CEO couldn't even come up with a forthright and transparent explanation; he denies everything in an extremely defensive tone.

Another miner signed a MOU in a certain country, which the host country appeared to be reneging; when I covered this news report in a digest, I was attacked in a blitz by who posed as investors in the know. One month later, the local government confirmed the news report.

Yet another junior miner has been marketing some apparently stranded lithium in a politically-unstable country that lacks a railroad to transport the lithium ore to the nearest seaport. Nonetheless, the mining concern draws quite a bit of fanfare.

I won't name names, but the TNRH community members know which companies I am talking about. Neither of these cases is important in itself. However, I think collectively they point to a worrisome phenomenon which typically occurs during the middle to late phase of a bubble.

As long-term market observers may attest to, as a bubble inflate, there come those fraudsters who try to fool investing patsies, "marketeers" who try to pass as "Mr. Lithium/Cobalt", and charlatans who claim to be "the international expert". They typically get irritated by your suggestion that there may be other facts need to be considered; they probably will attempt to shut you up by insulting you if they think your bearish angle hurts their bullish push.

So, TNRH members, let's apply caution when considering the super hot stocks of the lithium and cobalt mining companies.

What I bought in the week & how does it perform?

I alert the TNRH members on buy and sell trades in two ways. I tell the members of the trade orders I am about to enter or just entered on the fly in the Chat Room; I also summarize the trades executed or unfilled during the day in the Daily Buy/Sell Alert, which goes out to members through email upon market close.

Interesting readings

For this week, I recommend the following readings:

There is much talk about why Gary Cohn quit his job at the White House. Yet nobody mentioned the man quit due to his hurt pride and bent ego, except for this article (see here), which explains he actually cares about neither steel nor aluminum prices going higher.



It always enlightens to hear both sides of an argument. In the case of lithium supply-demand, we heard about Morgan Stanley's bearish case, with some of us suffering losses due to the investment bank's bearish research report. Here is the counter-argument presented by thelithiumspot.com (see here).

This is for those who feel bad about their portfolio performance of late: Click here.

TNRH Infrastructure

