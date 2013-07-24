Questioning And Seeing Through The Panic

Have you noticed that the world is having more and more financial crises? Have you noticed that the solutions given to solve these crises haven't done anything to resolve them? There have been many bailouts, G20 meetings, G7 meetings, summits and financial plans drawn up to resolve issues in Europe, the US, the UK and Japan. Where do they stand now compared to 5 years ago? Were these meetings a waste of time? The results since 2008 may answer this question. Does this mean that these meetings served no purpose? This is not readily determined by the meetings themselves, but the results also seem to conclude the same thing. Isn't it time to see through the panic? Where did the problems come from? If they came from the central banks and the governments themselves, why are they in charge of providing solutions? Why are the people having less and less of a say in what is done about the state of the world? It is clear that whoever has been making decisions up to now has not accomplished much. If someone else has ideas that may actually solve problems, why not hear them out?

On a related note, why are all the decisions being made in a state of crisis? Isn't it true that making decisions when angry, depressed, scared or frustrated results in the poorest decisions? If this is true for an individual, isn't a true for a government or institution? Aren't these institutions just groups of people? Aren't they subject to the same issues as the individual? If the expression "letting cooler heads prevail" is the way to make sound decisions, why isn't this being followed at the level of the institution? Why not see through the panic and obtain actual solutions that work? Problems would have to be solved through the people since the people are the reason for making the decisions. If you believe in democracy and the rule of majority, why not have the majority be involved in these decisions?

As you can see, this post has more questions than answers, but solutions have to start with awareness, and this comes from asking questions.

