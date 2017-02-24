Covered Call Options Provide Cover For Freeport Investors

According to Investopedia, "a covered call is an options strategy whereby an investor holds a long position in an asset and writes (sells) call options on that same asset in an attempt to generate increased income from the asset."

Generating "instant" income from selling call options provides some additional protection from loss. For one to lose money using a covered call strategy, the price of the owned underlying stock would have to drop more than the amount of the option premium. Especially in times of high volatility, option prices tend to rise due to increased price uncertainty. This can make covered calls more appealing. The downside of covered calls is that you are giving up your upside beyond the option price of the call you sell.

For example, if you sell a $10 call option, the max price you will receive for a stock is $10 even if the stock goes to $100.

Typically, my goal with a covered call is to hold a stock I believe in long-term and generate some extra income from the option premium while maintaining most of the upside potential. A good current example of this is Freeport-McMoRan.

The volatility in Freeport is caused by the Indonesian Export Ban at its premier Grasberg mine. In a "worst case" scenario, this situation will drive (NYSE:FCX) stock price into the single digits. In a "best case" scenario, the situation will be resolved soon with no major new concessions from Freeport. I believe this would result in Freeport moving towards $20 a share.

I wrote an article last week recommending Freeport based on current and projected metals prices while believing the Grasberg situation will be resolved in a reasonable period. I still believe that will be the case but this situation is not for the faint of heart!

The covered call play:

Sell Dec 17 $20 Call Option on shares you own.

The last option written on 2/23/17 of .71 represents over 5% of the current stock price. I view this as 5% downside protection while maintaining upside to $20. This meets my goal of providing some downside buffer while maintaining most of the upside.

The potential risks of this trade are:

1) If the Grasberg situation breaks down long-term and the stock falls more than 5% you are vulnerable to all losses beyond that. (if you already own the shares this would still protect you from 5% of losses).

2) If the stock rockets beyond $20 a share you will lose your shares and will not be able to participate in gains beyond $20.

I chose to highlight this particular option as an example but you can use this concept to investigate options at different strike prices and expiration dates. Search the internet for an option calculator for help calculating possible profits, losses, and breakeven points of various option choices. Don't forget to consider broker fees in profit calculations.