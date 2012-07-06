Book Review: You Can Be A Stock Market Genius By Joel Greenblatt

Originally published in 1997, "You Can Be A Stock Market Genius" remains popular today and is enthusiastically endorsed in a number of reviews on the internet. The author, Joel Greenblatt, ran hedge fund Gotham Capital racking up a 50% average annual return over a 10 year period spanning the mid 80′s to the mid 90′s. "You Can Be A Stock Market Genius" reveals how he did it and suggests that a motivated individual could do it too, even if he wasn't all that smart. Mr. Greenblatt has since acknowledged in subsequent books that these methods require more work than the average individual investor can muster. His two subsequent books "The Little Book That Beats the Market" and "The Big Secret for the Small Investor" suggest stock screening methods that outperform the market without much effort from the individual.

