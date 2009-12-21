Risky dividends?

I'm at that age (old ;<) where I love to find "safe" dividends... the higher the better. But if stocks climb a wall of worry, dividends seem to climb a wall of negative cash flow, and the efforts of some, like ED and NNN just plain look scary to me.... but they keep going up. I've tried to identify some fundamentals that account for their continued rise to see if they can work their way out of their FCF (free cash flow) dilemma because many, like the above, are basically rated at the lower end of risk. But nothing jumps out at me and the technicals don't support their current prices.



If that means they're just following the market in general, then I'll keep hunting as the fundamentals just don't thrill me for the first quarter of our new decade. Good hunting and happy holidays from the left coast.



Disclosure: no position in either