If the market continues its winning ways, focusing on stocks like BIDU, NFLX, OPEN, LULU and PCLN should serve one well.

PCLN reports on 2/23 so an emphatic move either north or south could be in the works.

Should the market turn tail then look to short those stocks that appear to be setting up to fail: CTRP, V, MA, VMW and FFIV.

FFIV might be forming a “head and shoulders” pattern. Presently, it’s running into an area of resistance around the 50 day moving average.