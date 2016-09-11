Source: http://www.shcri.com/food/33346-china-cranberry-extract-industry-overview-2017-2021.html

Cranberry is rich in not only Vitamin C but also phytochemicals including anthocyanin, proanthocyanidines and gallogen, which can be the super antioxidant. According to United States Pharmacopoeia (USP), cranberry is used as the auxiliary to prevent the cystitis and urinary tract infection, of which the remarkable curative effect is widely recognized. In addition, the procyanidine of cranberries also has excellent oxidation resistance for improving atherosclerosis, restoring the elasticity of blood vessel and preventing cardiovascular diseases.

The anti-adhesion mechanism of cranberry also plays a role in the oral cavity, which is embodied in reducing the number of bacteria in saliva with regular gargles in use of cranberry extracts. Periodontitis is the major reason of tooth loss with age increasing. Gargles with cranberry extracts can reduce the bacteria adhesion around the teeth and gums so as to decrease the occurrence of periodontitis.

China exports a considerable number of cranberry extracts per year. Many Chinese enterprises engage in the production of cranberry extracts. Some enterprises use domestic cranberries as raw materials, while other enterprises use imported cranberries from North America as raw materials. Domestic cranberry shares the price with imported one.