Top 10 Chinese Textiles And Garment Export Enterprises 2016

In 2016, foreign trade of domestic textile and garment industry was faced with severe challenges with an 6% drop of accumulated value of trade, in which the export declined by 5.9% and the import declined by 8.8%. Both import and export declining for two consecutive years, indicates that domestic textile and garment foreign trade was at the inflection point and entered the adjustment period.

After data collation and statistics, the top 10 enterprises are listed as follow according to their export values.

Ranking of Textiles and Garment Export Enterprises in China, 2016 (Unit: USD 10 thousand)

No.

Enterprise

Export Value

1

Jiangsu Guo Tai International Group Co., Ltd

276,868 

Jiangsu Guo Tai International Trade Group Co., Ltd.

87,083 

Jiangsu Guo Tai International Group Hua Sheng Import and Export Co., Ltd.

54,588 

Jiangsu Guo Tai Guo Hua industry Co., Ltd.

40,903 

Jiangsu Guo Tai Han Bo Trade Co., Ltd.

33,142 

Jiangsu Guo Tai Li Tian Industry Co., Ltd.

30,179 

Jiangsu Guo Tai Yi Da Industry Co., Ltd.

25,315 

2

Shangtex Holding Co., Ltd.

260,957 

Shanghai New Union Textra Import and Export Co., Ltd.

85,505 

Shanghai Han Sen Huan Yu Import and Export Co., Ltd.

16,466 

Shanghai Shen Da Co., Ltd.

37,994 

Shanghai Hua Shen Import & Export Co., Ltd.

25,688 

Shanghai Dragon Corp.

24,627 

Shanghai Textile Decoration Corp (Group)

20,585 

Shanghai Ba Da Garment Co., Ltd.

17,658 

Shanghai Fei Ma Import & Export Co., Ltd.

13,642 

Shanghai Fei Chuan Import & Export Co., Ltd.

13,642 

Lian Tai Holding Co., Ltd.

11,700 

3

Guangdong Silk-Tex Group Co., Ltd.

156,304 

Guangdong Zhongshan Silk Import & Export Co., Ltd.

44,694 

Guangdong Textiles Import & Export Co., Ltd.

44,626 

Guangdong Si Li International Group Limited Liability Company

28,770 

Guangdong Si Li International Group Garment Co., Ltd.

11,180 

Guangdong Dongguan Silk Import & Export Co., Ltd.

14,855 

4

Orient International Co., Ltd.

130,557 

Shanghai Silk Group Co., Ltd.

35,103 

Shanghai Silk Group Trade and Development Co., Ltd.

10,675 

Shanghai Textiles Import & Export Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group

24,510 

Shanghai Li Tai Import & Export Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group

23,699 

Orient International Enterprise, Ltd.

20,429 

Shanghai Home Textile Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group

10,596 

5

Zhejiang Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.

120,622 

6

Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Co., Ltd.

118,682 

Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Zhong Jia Development Co., Ltd.

18,837 

Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Zhong Jin (Holding) Co., Ltd.

16,152 

7

Ningbo Shenzhou  Knitting Co., Ltd.

104,156 

8

Shenzhen Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.

103,225 

9

Dishang Group Co., Ltd.

79,123 

Weihai Textiles Group Import & Export Co., Ltd.

48,233 

Cherry Group Co., Ltd.

30,890 

10

Shandong Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.

72,946 

Source: China Customs

