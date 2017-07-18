Top 10 Chinese Textiles And Garment Export Enterprises 2016

In 2016, foreign trade of domestic textile and garment industry was faced with severe challenges with an 6% drop of accumulated value of trade, in which the export declined by 5.9% and the import declined by 8.8%. Both import and export declining for two consecutive years, indicates that domestic textile and garment foreign trade was at the inflection point and entered the adjustment period.
After data collation and statistics, the top 10 enterprises are listed as follow according to their export values.
Ranking of Textiles and Garment Export Enterprises in China, 2016 (Unit: USD 10 thousand)
|
No.
|
Enterprise
|
Export Value
|
1
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai International Group Co., Ltd
|
276,868
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai International Trade Group Co., Ltd.
|
87,083
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai International Group Hua Sheng Import and Export Co., Ltd.
|
54,588
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai Guo Hua industry Co., Ltd.
|
40,903
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai Han Bo Trade Co., Ltd.
|
33,142
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai Li Tian Industry Co., Ltd.
|
30,179
|
Jiangsu Guo Tai Yi Da Industry Co., Ltd.
|
25,315
|
2
|
Shangtex Holding Co., Ltd.
|
260,957
|
Shanghai New Union Textra Import and Export Co., Ltd.
|
85,505
|
Shanghai Han Sen Huan Yu Import and Export Co., Ltd.
|
16,466
|
Shanghai Shen Da Co., Ltd.
|
37,994
|
Shanghai Hua Shen Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
25,688
|
Shanghai Dragon Corp.
|
24,627
|
Shanghai Textile Decoration Corp (Group)
|
20,585
|
Shanghai Ba Da Garment Co., Ltd.
|
17,658
|
Shanghai Fei Ma Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
13,642
|
Shanghai Fei Chuan Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
13,642
|
Lian Tai Holding Co., Ltd.
|
11,700
|
3
|
Guangdong Silk-Tex Group Co., Ltd.
|
156,304
|
Guangdong Zhongshan Silk Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
44,694
|
Guangdong Textiles Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
44,626
|
Guangdong Si Li International Group Limited Liability Company
|
28,770
|
Guangdong Si Li International Group Garment Co., Ltd.
|
11,180
|
Guangdong Dongguan Silk Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
14,855
|
4
|
Orient International Co., Ltd.
|
130,557
|
Shanghai Silk Group Co., Ltd.
|
35,103
|
Shanghai Silk Group Trade and Development Co., Ltd.
|
10,675
|
Shanghai Textiles Import & Export Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group
|
24,510
|
Shanghai Li Tai Import & Export Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group
|
23,699
|
Orient International Enterprise, Ltd.
|
20,429
|
Shanghai Home Textile Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group
|
10,596
|
5
|
Zhejiang Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.
|
120,622
|
6
|
Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Co., Ltd.
|
118,682
|
Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Zhong Jia Development Co., Ltd.
|
18,837
|
Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Zhong Jin (Holding) Co., Ltd.
|
16,152
|
7
|
Ningbo Shenzhou Knitting Co., Ltd.
|
104,156
|
8
|
Shenzhen Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.
|
103,225
|
9
|
Dishang Group Co., Ltd.
|
79,123
|
Weihai Textiles Group Import & Export Co., Ltd.
|
48,233
|
Cherry Group Co., Ltd.
|
30,890
|
10
|
Shandong Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd.
|
72,946
Source: China Customs
