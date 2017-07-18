Top 10 Chinese Textiles And Garment Export Enterprises 2016

In 2016, foreign trade of domestic textile and garment industry was faced with severe challenges with an 6% drop of accumulated value of trade, in which the export declined by 5.9% and the import declined by 8.8%. Both import and export declining for two consecutive years, indicates that domestic textile and garment foreign trade was at the inflection point and entered the adjustment period.

After data collation and statistics, the top 10 enterprises are listed as follow according to their export values.

Ranking of Textiles and Garment Export Enterprises in China, 2016 (Unit: USD 10 thousand)

No. Enterprise Export Value 1 Jiangsu Guo Tai International Group Co., Ltd 276,868 Jiangsu Guo Tai International Trade Group Co., Ltd. 87,083 Jiangsu Guo Tai International Group Hua Sheng Import and Export Co., Ltd. 54,588 Jiangsu Guo Tai Guo Hua industry Co., Ltd. 40,903 Jiangsu Guo Tai Han Bo Trade Co., Ltd. 33,142 Jiangsu Guo Tai Li Tian Industry Co., Ltd. 30,179 Jiangsu Guo Tai Yi Da Industry Co., Ltd. 25,315 2 Shangtex Holding Co., Ltd. 260,957 Shanghai New Union Textra Import and Export Co., Ltd. 85,505 Shanghai Han Sen Huan Yu Import and Export Co., Ltd. 16,466 Shanghai Shen Da Co., Ltd. 37,994 Shanghai Hua Shen Import & Export Co., Ltd. 25,688 Shanghai Dragon Corp. 24,627 Shanghai Textile Decoration Corp (Group) 20,585 Shanghai Ba Da Garment Co., Ltd. 17,658 Shanghai Fei Ma Import & Export Co., Ltd. 13,642 Shanghai Fei Chuan Import & Export Co., Ltd. 13,642 Lian Tai Holding Co., Ltd. 11,700 3 Guangdong Silk-Tex Group Co., Ltd. 156,304 Guangdong Zhongshan Silk Import & Export Co., Ltd. 44,694 Guangdong Textiles Import & Export Co., Ltd. 44,626 Guangdong Si Li International Group Limited Liability Company 28,770 Guangdong Si Li International Group Garment Co., Ltd. 11,180 Guangdong Dongguan Silk Import & Export Co., Ltd. 14,855 4 Orient International Co., Ltd. 130,557 Shanghai Silk Group Co., Ltd. 35,103 Shanghai Silk Group Trade and Development Co., Ltd. 10,675 Shanghai Textiles Import & Export Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group 24,510 Shanghai Li Tai Import & Export Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group 23,699 Orient International Enterprise, Ltd. 20,429 Shanghai Home Textile Co., Ltd. of Orient International Group 10,596 5 Zhejiang Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd. 120,622 6 Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Co., Ltd. 118,682 Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Zhong Jia Development Co., Ltd. 18,837 Jiangsu Hui Hong International Group Zhong Jin (Holding) Co., Ltd. 16,152 7 Ningbo Shenzhou Knitting Co., Ltd. 104,156 8 Shenzhen Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd. 103,225 9 Dishang Group Co., Ltd. 79,123 Weihai Textiles Group Import & Export Co., Ltd. 48,233 Cherry Group Co., Ltd. 30,890 10 Shandong Yidatong Enterprise Service Co., Ltd. 72,946

Source: China Customs

Reference:

The textile industry is one of China's pillar industries, providing materials and products for other industries, creating jobs and bringing huge trade surplus to China. In 2016, the revenue of China's textile industry was CNY 7,330.23 billion

In 2015, the export value of textiles and garments in Vietnam increased by 9.43% YOY being USD 27.2 billion, of which export towards the U.S.A. increased by 11.5% being USD 10.9 billion.

According to statistics, the textile and total output value of garment industry in Indonesia decreased YOY, while manufacturing industries in the corresponding period increased in 2015.

In 2015, the product export value of garment in Cambodia reaches USD 6 billion, accounting for approximately 70% in the total export value.

According to CRI, the market size of China underwear industry kept growing in recent years. In 2016, the market size of domestic underwear industry surpassed CNY 280 billion. Lingerie accounts for 60% of the whole underwear market, serving as the key section of the underwear industry.