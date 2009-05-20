China Research and Intelligence: Research Report on Chinese Supermarket Private Brand Commodities, 2009

Supermarket private brand commodities refer to the products produced by the supermarkets themselves or decent manufactures with the registered trade mark and then sold in the supermarkets. The private brand commodities, cut down most intermediate links and improved the profits, most are nondurable consumer goods

In recent years, with the competition among Chinese retail chains, the profit of retail commodities dropped obviously. In order to look for more profits, the research on the private brand commodities with low cost and high profits was improved. So far, private brand market has been the competition focuses among Chinese supermarkets, the direct reflection the super markets` competitiveness.

Under the circumstances of international financial crisis, with the low profit age of retail industry, the development of private brand commodities has been the profit growth point of chain enterprises. The sales of private brand commodities have been the general trends of international business. Take Carrefour for example, it has put more than two thousand kind of private brand commodities in China, accounting for about 5% of the whole commodity categories and the proportion still expanding.

According to a market survey, Chinese consumers become more and more awareness of supermarket private brand commodities. Many consumers unconsciously bought many private brand commodities, which was not lower than other many famous independent brand commodities regardless of the packages or the quality. The average price was 10 to 20 percent lower than other same products, even more. The private brand products with high quality at low price were the main reason for attracting the consumers` attentions.

Under the circumstances of international financial crisis, the consumers can reduce much expenditure by the purchase of supermarket private commodities. Take Dia% for example, the price of the OEM 12-bag toilet paper made by some Taiwan-funded enterprise is 12.3 Yuan (1.8 USD), however the sales price of the toilet paper of the same quality is 15.8 Yuan (2.3 USD). Now that it is hard to make money, the private brand commodities are the best choice for the consumers.

With the acceleration of supermarket private brand commodity categories, it is predicted that the cell phones, digital consumer products and household electrical appliances will be put in Chinese supermarkets.

The author wrote this report by investigating into Chinese supermarkets and their providers. This report analyzes the development of Chinese supermarket private brand commodities and makes a profound analysis on the development situation and commodity characteristics of Chinese major supermarket private brand commodities as well as the providers involved. This report has a high valuable reference for the operators and providers to make a good understanding of the present situations of Chinese supermarket private brand commodities discover the development trends and master the investment opportunities.

