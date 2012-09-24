S&P 500 Stocks With Best Dividends By Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. The S&P 500 index is a popular used tool by investors. Professionals like big insurance player or pension funds allocate their portfolio weighting on indices like the Dow Jones Index and Standard & Poor's 500. The S&P 500 is a free-float capitalization-weighted index published since 1957 by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw-Hill Companies.

I screened the index with its 500 companies by the best dividend yields. The index has eighteen high yields and the highest yield amounts to 10.50 percent, paid by Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI). Six high yields have a P/E ratio below 15 and seven are currently recommended to buy.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

A Little Overview Of High Yield Stocks From The S&P 500....

Take a closer look at the full table. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 20.10 and forward P/E ratio is 14.81. The dividend yield has a value of 6.31 percent. Price to book ratio is 4.80 and price to sales ratio 1.84. The operating margin amounts to 16.37 percent and the beta ratio is 0.87. The average stock has a debt to equity ratio of 4.30.

