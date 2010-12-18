19 Apparel Store Concepts For Your Portfolio

Here is a current sheet of 19 apparel store concepts that have interesting performance or valuation figures. In total, 46 store concepts are listed on Americans stock exchanges having a total market capitalization of USD 98 billion. The average dividend yield of the industry amounts to 1.7 percent and the average industry price to earnings ratio is 16.





The average normalized P/E ratio of my list is 18.16. Price to book ratio is 3.24 and price to sales ratio 1.17. Total debt to assets ratio is 3.63. The return on equity is accounted with 3.63 percent, the operating margin amounts to 8.52 percent. Stocks are traded at AMEX, NYSE, NASDAQ as well as being part of the Dow Jones, S&P 500 or Nasdaq Composite.





Here is the table of 19 apparel store concepts with some fundamentals :





