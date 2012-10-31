84 Top Yield Stocks With Ex-Dividend Date November 2012

Monthly High Yield Shares Researched By "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". High yield investing is popular especially just before the next dividend payout. In order to receive the next dividend, investors must take a look at the ex-dividend date. If you own a share or fund before this day, you will receive the next dividend. I screened interesting high yielding stocks going ex-dividend within the next month - November 2012. As result, we found 84 stocks with an average dividend yield of 6.18 percent. Eight stocks have a double-digit yield and thirty-three a buy or better recommendation.

Below the results are fifty stocks with a market capitalization under USD 2 billion. They have definitely a higher risk for dividend cuts. My favorites have a much higher capitalization. Intel and Lockheed Martin are some of the stocks we like mostly and they both were previously our dividend idea of the week. We believe that it is better to wait for an optimale buy because Intel is a very cyclic company and near one year lows. Lockheed could come back if margins fall due to possible military spending cuts (fiscal cliff).

Here are my favorite stocks:

TransAlta (TAC) has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion. The company employs 2,195 people, generates revenue of $2.66 billion and has a net income of $343.24 million. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $1.16 billion. The EBITDA margin is 43.45 percent (the operating margin is 24.22 percent and the net profit margin 12.88 percent).

Financial Analysis: The total debt represents 41.36 percent of the company's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 123.49 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 10.48 percent was realized. Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $-2.78. Last fiscal year, the company paid $1.16 in the form of dividends to shareholders. The ex-dividend date is on November 28, 2012.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is not calculable, the P/S ratio is 1.49 and the P/B ratio is finally 1.30. The dividend yield amounts to 7.40 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 0.86.

TC Pipelines (TCP) has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion. The company generates revenue of $223.90 million and has a net income of $157.40 million. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $185.00 million. The EBITDA margin is 82.63 percent (the operating margin is 70.30 percent and the net profit margin 70.30 percent).

Financial Analysis: The total debt represents 35.66 percent of the company's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 55.70 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 12.89 percent was realized. Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $2.65. Last fiscal year, the company paid $3.04 in the form of dividends to shareholders. The ex-dividend date is on November 01, 2012.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is 16.93, the P/S ratio is 10.70 and the P/B ratio is finally 1.84. The dividend yield amounts to 6.96 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 0.48.

Linn Energy (LINE) has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion. The company employs 824 people, generates revenue of $1.62 billion and has a net income of $438.44 million. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $1.05 billion. The EBITDA margin is 64.44 percent (the operating margin is 43.85 percent and the net profit margin 27.02 percent).

Financial Analysis: The total debt represents 49.92 percent of the company's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 116.47 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 13.95 percent was realized. Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $-2.09. Last fiscal year, the company paid $2.70 in the form of dividends to shareholders. The ex-dividend date is on November 02, 2012.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is not calculable, the P/S ratio is 6.04 and the P/B ratio is finally 2.16. The dividend yield amounts to 6.93 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 0.77.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion. The company employs 123,000 people, generates revenue of $46.50 billion and has a net income of $2.67 billion. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $4.90 billion. The EBITDA margin is 10.54 percent (the operating margin is 8.56 percent and the net profit margin 5.74 percent).

Financial Analysis: The total debt represents 17.04 percent of the company's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 645.35 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 118.59 percent was realized. Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $8.76. Last fiscal year, the company paid $3.25 in the form of dividends to shareholders. The ex-dividend date is on November 29, 2012.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is 10.60, the P/S ratio is 0.65 and the P/B ratio is finally 29.99. The dividend yield amounts to 4.95 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 0.93.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion. The company employs 100,800 people, generates revenue of $53.99 billion and has a net income of $12.94 billion. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $23.41 billion. The EBITDA margin is 43.35 percent (the operating margin is 32.12 percent and the net profit margin 23.97 percent).

Financial Analysis: The total debt represents 10.31 percent of the company's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 15.97 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 27.15 percent was realized. Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $2.29. Last fiscal year, the company paid $0.78 in the form of dividends to shareholders. The ex-dividend date is on November 05, 2012.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is 9.59, the P/S ratio is 2.03 and the P/B ratio is finally 2.39. The dividend yield amounts to 4.10 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 1.07.

Take a closer look at the full table of high yielding stocks with Ex-Dividend Date in November 2012. The average yield amounts to 6.18 percent. Stocks from the screen are valuated with a P/E ratio of 24.17. The average P/S ratio is 5.02 and P/B 2.30.

-----

* I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.

Monthly Yield Fact Book | Yields Dow Jones | Yields NASDAQ 100 | Yields S&P 500 | Yields Dividend Champions | Yields Dividend Contenders

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.