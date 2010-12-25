High Yields From The S&P 500 As Of December 2010

Here is a current sheet of stocks from the Standard & Poor's 500 Index that have the highest dividend yields. The S&P 500 is a free-float capitalization-weighted index published since 1957 by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw-Hill Companies. The sheet contains 50 stocks with an average dividend yield of 5.12 percent.

Stocks with high dividend yields seem to be attractive if the dividends are sustainable. Dividends are main wealth contributors and deliver nearly one third of the annual long-term return. The list is only an indicator for investors and should not used as single information tool.

Related stock ticker symbols:

FTR, WIN, CTL, MO, RAI, RRD, BI, FE, T, POM, HCN, PGN, LLY, TEG, DUK, VZ, LO, AEE, PPL, NI, HCP, AEP, BMY, PNW, CINF, EXC, DTE, CNP, ED, SO, HRB, HCBK, LEG, SCG, ETR, TE, PFE, PCL, PBCT, PEG, PM, LMT, XEL, D, MRK, KMB, Q, KIM, VTR, CAG