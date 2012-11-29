12 Higher Capitalized Dividend Stocks Close To New 52-Week Lows

New Breakout Stocks By Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Sometimes it makes sense to observe stocks with an ongoing sell-off. The background is to find stocks with a possible turnaround story and to bet on a strong bull race. Oversold stocks are often traded at new lows but they could recover in a fast way. If the company pays stable dividends, it should increase the expected total return for an investor. However, here is a current screen of best yielding stocks that are close to their 52-Week Lows (up to 3 percent). In order to eliminate stocks with higher risk, I screened only companies with a market capitalization over USD 2 billion. As a result, 12 stocks are near to their 52-Week Lows of which six have a yield over three percent and five are recommended to buy.

Here is the table with some fundamentals to compare:

Higher Capitalized Dividend Stocks Close To New 52-Week Lows...

Take a closer look at the full table of dividend stocks near 52-Week lows. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 19.99 and forward P/E ratio is 16.54. The dividend yield has a value of 4.96 percent. Price to book ratio is 1.63 and price to sales ratio 1.88. The operating margin amounts to 13.05 percent and the beta ratio is 0.92.

Related stock ticker symbols:

FTE, AT, PGH, TE, TFSL, SNE, CBSH, JW-A, LFL, AVP, DVN, AU

