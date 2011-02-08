High Yielding Dividend Champions List

Here is a current dividend yield table of 97 Dividend Champions. The average dividend-yield of the Dividend Champions list amounts to 2.87 percent while the average price to earnings ratio amounts to 24.70. Price to sales ratio is in average 1.89 and price to book ratio 8.58.

Dividend Champions are stocks that increased their dividends year after year over a period of 25 or more consecutive years (U.S. Dividend Champions). The list is sorted by dividend yield.

Here is the table of 97 Dividend Champions with some valuation measures:

Sheet of best yielding Dividend Champions as of February 2011...





DBD, AWR, DOV, NWN, EMR, GPC, PH, PG, MMM, VVC, CINF, KO, JNJ, LANC, LOW, CL, ITW, NDSN, CLC, CB, TR, HRL, ABM, CWT, FRT, SJW, SWK, SCL, TGT, MO, CBSH, CTWS, FUL, BKH, NFG, SYY, BWL.A, BCR, IRET, LEG, MSA, PPG, TNC, UVV, GWW, WRE, ABT, GRC, HP, KMB, MSEX, PEP, VFC, WSC, BDX, CTL, MHP, NUE, RPM, ED, TDS, UBSI, WMT, ADM, ADP, MGEE, RLI, WAG, CSL, FDO, MCD, PNR, SIAL, WGL, CLX, MDT, PNY, SHW, STR, CTBI, EV, BEN, ORI, VAL, WEYS, AFL, APD, EGN, XOM, PBI, BMS, CTAS, SON, T, BF.B, BRC, NC

