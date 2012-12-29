10 Of The Best Performing Growth Stocks From The Past Decade | Stocks You Should Know

Best performing stocks from the last decade originally published at "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". We all love it to see how our investments grow. Not enough, we spent much more time for searching those stocks that tenfold over the next ten years.

Have you ever had some stocks that doubled in a year, quadrupled in five years and even tenfold in ten years? I do. But I sold the stocks before they started to run. No good choice from me.

Only growth can make you rich. If you buy a stock at a low market capitalization and the company grows over the next twenty years with rates around the double-digit rage, your wealth will follow.

So, let's spent some time and learn from the best growth stocks of the recent decade. Many of the other top stocks were indeed small and obscure, however. Eight of the companies were valued below $100 million a decade ago. And four of the companies still have market caps below $1 billion, even with the remarkable returns they were able to generate over the past decade.

Only two stocks of the best growth stocks from the past decade pay dividends as of now. But they have much more to offer: Growth and Cash!

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

The Best Performing Growth Stocks From The Past Decade...

Take a closer look at the full list. The average P/E ratio amounts to 28.26 and forward P/E ratio is 15.16. The dividend yield has a value of 0.91 percent. Price to book ratio is 8.74 and price to sales ratio 4.30. The operating margin amounts to 23.39 percent and the beta ratio is 1.33. The best growth stocks still grow. For the next five years, earnings are expected to grow by 21.54 percent in average.

Related stock ticker symbols:

WETF, NEU, PCLN, AAPL, DXPE, ARSD, TGE, TNH, SBAC, MNST

Selected Articles:

· 21 Stocks At All-Time-Highs

· The 10 Best Growth Investments - Low Dividends, High Growth And Return

· Best Dividend Paying Stock List As Of December 2012

· Hottest Dividend Growth Stocks | 20 Best Buy Rated Dividend Achievers