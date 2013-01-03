The Best Yielding Stocks From The Dow Jones And NASDAQ | Dividend Stock List January 2013

Best Yielding Stocks from Dow Jones and NASDAQ originally published at Dividend Yields - Stock, Capital, Investment. I am not a very focused or specialized investor. All I try to do is to evaluate the values of a stock. Certainly I look at dividends but they are not the reason if I buy the stock or not. I am also not focused on indices but all bigger and broader diversified companies are part of one major indices which I cover regular in my Dividend Yield Fact Book.

Today I like to show you an unlimited list of the best yielding stocks from two major indices, the Dow Jones and the NASDAQ 100. Below are the results.

The best yielding stocks are still AT&T and Verizon. Both have a yield above or around the five percent mark and they both pay stable dividends. The following stocks are Intel and Merck.

Take a close look at the full yield table of the Dow Jones. In average, dividend stocks from the Dow Jones have a yield of 2.96 percent. All 30 Dow Jones stocks pay dividends.

The NASDAQ 100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on The NASDAQ stock market is based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across major industry groups including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology. It does not contain securities of financial companies including investment companies.

Vodafone is still the best yielding stock from the index, followed by Seagate Technology. Both are the only high-yield stocks the index has to offer. As you can see by the yields, technology stocks become friendlier for dividend investors.

Take a close look at the full yield table of the NASDAQ 100. In average, dividend stocks from the NASDAQ have a yield of 2.42 percent. 50 stocks from the index pay dividends.

