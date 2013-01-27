Stocks with dividend hikes from last week originally published at "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". Stocks with dividend growth often indicate that they have too much cash and a well-running business which produces more and more cash. They like to share their success with shareholders.

I believe that those companies have a well running business and could have a better performance in the long-run. Below is a current list of companies that have announced a dividend increase within the recent week. In total, 62 stocks and funds raised dividends of which 32 have a dividend growth of more than 10 percent. The average dividend growth amounts to 25.73 percent.

Below the best dividend hike stocks/funds are 20 companies with a high yield. 40 of the results are currently recommended to buy or even have a strong buy rating. Basic material and financial stocks are still the dominant sectors.

Here are my favorite dividend growth stocks:

62 Stocks With Dividend Growth From Last Week....

Take a closer look at the full table of stocks with recent dividend hikes. The average dividend growth amounts to 25.73 percent and the average dividend yield amounts to 3.36 percent. Stocks from the sheet are valuated with a P/E ratio of 35.30.The average P/S ratio is 4.18 and P/B 3.89.

