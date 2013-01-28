Dividend stocks with solid growth from the BRIC nations originally published at "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". Over the recent decades, we have seen a significant change in the economic forces. China is getting more and more important in the global economic and is responsible for half of the world's economic growth.

A large trading gap was created between the emerging markets and the developed nations. As a result, the old economies created huge mountains of debt and growth slowed while the unemployment rates exploded.

The emerging markets have shown an opposite image - low debt at high growth. Unknown companies became to multinational super companies in only a decade and made really unknown people very rich.

Today I like to show you some of the best growth picks with dividend payments from the popular BRIC nations. BRIC is a abbreviation for the countries Brazil, Russia, India and China. All these countries have a huge citizen base and they have very attractive economic fundamentals to grow further and create faster wealth for the people.

My screening criteria are:

- Headquartered in a BRIC Country

- Market capitalization over $2 billion

- 5 Year Expected EPS growth over 5%

- Positive Dividend Yield

Seventeen companies fulfilled these criteria of which one stock has a high-yield and twelve are recommended to buy.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

18 Growth Stock Ideas From The Booming Emerging Markets...

Take a closer look at the full list. The average P/E ratio amounts to 24.99 and forward P/E ratio is 16.18. The dividend yield has a value of 1.67 percent. Price to book ratio is 3.55 and price to sales ratio 2.27. The operating margin amounts to 18.89 percent and the beta ratio is 0.74. Stocks from the list have an average debt to equity ratio of 1.02.

