54 Top Yielding Stocks With Ex-Dividend Date In February 2013

Monthly high yielding shares researched by "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". High yield investing is popular especially just before the next dividend payout. In order to receive the next dividend, investors must take a look at the ex-dividend date. If you own a share or fund before this day, you will receive the next dividend.

I always have a big picture of stocks that go ex-dividend in the near future in order to get quick cash back from my investments. Sure it is not a trading strategy because after the ex-dividend date, the stock is also traded lower in the amount of the dividend.

However, I screened every month some interesting high yielding stocks going ex-dividend within the next month. As result, I found 54 stocks with an average dividend yield of 6.34 percent. Five stocks have a double-digit yield, 31 a high yield. 25 stocks from the results have a buy or better recommendation.

Here is the full list:

54 Top Yielding Ex-Dividend Stocks In February 2013...

Take a closer look at the full table of high yield stocks with Ex-Dividend Date in February 2013. The average yield amounts to 6.30 percent. Stocks from the screen are valuated with a P/E ratio of 22.04. The average P/S ratio is 3.68 and P/B 2.22.

