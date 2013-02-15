Stocks with recent short activities by investment professionals originally published at Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Sometimes it's good to know what others do. Maybe they know something what you haven't seen or maybe you get some new ideas about where they are wrong in order to bet against them.

Investment gurus are asset or fund managers with big amounts of cash under management. They became popular by big returns and spectacular investment strategies. I talk about investors like George Soros and Warren Buffett. They all have one thing in common: The average return beats the market and if they invest, the market follows.

Recently, I made a screen of the 100 most loved stocks from 49 super investors over the recent six month. Now I like to highlight the biggest stock sells from 49 super investors over the recent six months and ranked them in my 100 best guru sells list. They all sold in total 530 different stocks within the past half-year.

The most sold stocks are Microsoft, AIG and Berkshire Hathaway. As you might think, insurers are not very popular. Maybe the long-term perspectives in a low interest environment or the bond bubble make investors anxious.

Here is the full list:

100 Most Sold Stocks By Famous Investment Gurus...

Take a closer look at the full table of stocks with biggest guru sells over the past six months. The average P/E ratio amounts to 24.58. Exactly 67 companies pay dividends of which one is a High-Yield. The average dividend yield amounts to 1.42 percent. P/S ratio is 2.65 and P/B ratio 4.23.

Monthly Yield Fact Book | Yields Dividend Champions | Yields Dividend Contenders | Yields Dividend Kings | High-Yield Large Cap | +10% Yielding Stocks | Dividend Aristocrats |