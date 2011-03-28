Here is a current sheet of the top 100 fastest growth stocks researched by Fortune Magazine. The best growing companies were screened by the following criteria’s:





- A company (domestic or foreign) traded on a major U.S. stock exchange

- Report data in U.S. dollars

- File quarterly reports with the SEC

- A minimum market capitalization of USD 250 million

- Stock price above USD 5 on June 30, 2010 and been trading continuously over the past 3 years

- Revenue and net income of at least USD 50 million and USD 10 million respectively

- Growth in revenues and earnings per share of at least 15% annually over the past 3 years

Companies that meet these criteria’s are ranked by revenue growth; earnings per share growth rate as well as three year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2010. The overall rank is based on the sum of the three ranks. Once the 100 companies are identified, they are then re-ranked within the 100, using the three equally weighted variables. If there is a tie, the company with the larger four-quarter revenue receives the higher rank. This article is divided into several parts and sorted by the fortune rank.

In average, the average price to earnings ratio amounts to 20.04, price to book ratio 3.62 and price to sales ratio 2.87. Eearnings per share grew by 103 percent annual over the past three years, revenues by 63 percent yearly. The average total debt to assets ratio is 7.89. The companies realized an operating margin of 22.55.

Here is the table of the best growth stocks:

100 Best Growth Stocks Part II...





Related stock ticker symbols:

PCLN, SOHU, THOR, AFAM, FSYS, DGIT, HOGS, AAPL, INTL, LPHI,





Selected Articles:

· 100 Best Growth Stocks – Part I

· Stocks With Fastest Dividend Growth March 2011

· 19 Healthcare Growth Stocks With 20+ Percent Operating Margins

· Cheapest Large Caps With Highest Expected Growth As Of February 2011

· 11 High Yielding Growth Stocks





(Subscribe my RSS Feed in a reader for free or follow me on Facebook orTwitter)