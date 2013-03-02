Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Best Yields With Ex-Dividend Day Between March 04 – 10, 2013

|Includes: ADP, AIN, AMNB, AUBN, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), BALT, BAX, BBD, BBL, BDX, BF.A, BF.B, BHP, BLK, BOLT, BRKS, CAKE, CBNJ, CBSH, CCE, CME, CNI, CORR, CTB, DEST, DKS, EAT, EXPO, FAF, FDP, FORR, FTR, FUND, FWRD, GFI, GHL, GK, GPC, HAL, HMY, HRS, HSNI, HTSI, ITUB, LPS, LUV, NCMI, NLSN, OCR, PX, RE, TPR, TROX, TRTN, WRI

Weekly Ex-Dividend Dates and Yields by Ex-Dividend Dates. Here is a current stock and Fund list of dividend stocks paying forthcoming dividends and having ex-dividend within the week March 04, 2012 - March 10, 2013. The average dividend-yield amounts to 2.80 percent.

The ex-dividend date is a major date related to the payment of dividends. If you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or later, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend. It is important that your broker settles your trade before the ex-dividend date.