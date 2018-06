Here is a current sheet of the biggest trucking stocks listed on America’s stock exchanges. In total, 22 stocks are listed of which 7 have a market capitalization of more than USD 1 billion. The whole industry is valuated at USD 21 billion. The average P/E ratio amounts 26.11 while the average dividend yield amounts to 0.84 percent. Price to book ratio is 4.97 and price to sales ratio 1.52. The companies work with an average operating margin of 9.23 percent.

Here is the table of the biggest players within the trucking industry:

Biggest Trucking Stocks...





Related stock ticker symbols:

JBHT, LSTR, CNW, ODFL, WERN, HTLD, KNX







Selected Articles:

· Biggest Players In Auto Manufacturing

· 6 Air Delivery and Freight Service Dividend Stocks

· Biggest Major Airline Stocks

· 8 Midcap Growth Stocks With Interesting Dividends

· 10 Biggest Players Within The Discount And Variety Stores Industry