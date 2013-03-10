100 most bought stocks by investment professionals originally published on Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. I personally follow the activities from Warren Buffett. He is a highly trusted investor with a proven long-term track record. I also look at Carl Ichan's (estimated net worth of USD 20 billion) stock purchases because he is one younger investor who can replace Warren Buffett's presence one day.

Both have a different view on the capital market but they are very successful in the way how they act. These two guys are only an example of people who have build a great career on Wall-Street and developed to a top investment guru.

Investment gurus are asset or fund managers with big amounts of cash under management. They became popular by big returns and spectacular investment strategies. I also talk about investors like George Soros. They all have one thing in common: The average return beats the market and if they invest, the market follows.

In order to find the hottest stocks at the investment premier league, I made a screen of the biggest stock buys from 49 super investors over the recent six months and ranked them in my 100 best guru buy list. They all combined bought 569 stocks within the recent half year.

The top stock picks are now Berkshire Hathaway and AIG. Berkshire was bought by 14 gurus and AIG stakes were increased by 12 investors. Technology dividend stocks and insurers are hot picks within the guru scene. 71 of the top 100 guru stock buys pay dividends.

Here is the list of the 100 top picks:

100 Most Bought Stocks By Popular Investment Gurus

Take a closer look at the full table of stocks with biggest guru buys over the past six months. The average P/E ratio amounts to 23.03. Exactly 76 companies pay dividends of which two have a high yield. The average dividend yield amounts to 1.52 percent. P/S ratio is 2.45 and P/B ratio 3.93.

